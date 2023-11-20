Norwegian Hydrogen Landscape Report by the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, April 2023. Norwegian Hydrogen Forum

By October 2023, the United States has entered a new era for hydrogen, marking a transformational shift with the Department of Energy’s announcement that seven hydrogen hubs will receive $7 billion in funding through the Inflation Reduction Act . These centers are also encouraged to collaborate with other states, which promises not only trade expansion but also significant financial benefits, which could reach upwards of $40 billion by 2030. Norway, with its rich energy and hydrogen history, could also benefit by exporting its modern technology and expertise to the United States.

Since starting hydrogen production from hydropower at the Hydro Rjukan site in 1929, Norway’s hydrogen sector has developed and been nurtured by a strong research and industrial community deeply rooted in hydrogen technology. The country’s business and technological expertise is further developed through its renewable energy, marine, and the offshore oil and gas industry. This becomes clear after networking with the officers and chief engineers there.

Norwegian electrolysis emerges as a major player in advancing green hydrogen technologies, with notable newsmakers coming from Norway, including industry players such as Nel, Highstar and HydrogenPro.

The oldest player is Nell, which entered the US market about 10 years ago, with roots dating back to 1927. In 2017, Nel, specializing in alkaline electrolyzers, acquired Proton Energy Systems, a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer company in Connecticut. Among its recent achievements, Nel inaugurated a new 500-MW fully automated alkaline electrolyzer factory in Heroya, Norway in 2022, with plans for a gradual expansion to 2 GW in response to market growth. In September 2022, Nel also announced the construction of a 4 GW factory for alkaline and PEM electrolyzers in Plymouth Charter Township, valued at $400 million. Additionally, Nel won a contract for a 200 MW alkaline electrolyzer, amounting to approximately $60 million, destined for a project in Ardmore, Oklahoma – a project beyond the Hydrogen Hub awards. For reference, a 1 GW electrolyzer park would produce about 500 tonnes per day.

In October 2023, Hystar, founded in 2020 as a spin-off of the country’s research institute SINTEF, announced plans to begin construction in early 2024 for a fully automated 4 GW PEM electrolyzer factory in Høvik, Norway, which will open in 2025. Was about to be completed. Banking on attractive growth and investment, the company plans to expand into North America with a multi-GW factory setting up production in 2027.

Founded in 2013, HydrogenPro works with the mission to design and deliver green hydrogen technology, its headquarters and test facility are located in Herøya, Norway. Cooperating with Austrian engineering company Andritz, HydrogenPro engaged a 200 MW alkaline electrolysis plant for a green fuel project in Kristinstad, Finland, as part of a Power-to-X feed project supplying fuel to Germany. Is.

All three companies mentioned above are members of the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, which recently conducted a survey titled “The Norwegian Hydrogen Landscape”, identifying 126 hydrogen projects underway in the country. The number of projects has doubled since its last report in 2021. On the production side, 51 projects aim to produce hydrogen or hydrogen derivatives, primarily ammonia. Of these, there are 47 renewable hydrogen production projects, with an estimated capacity of more than 4 GW by 2030. Four other projects include blue hydrogen produced from steam reforming of natural gas, which is estimated to sustain about 50% of total production.

The survey is complemented by an interactive map on the page, which enables users to hover over the map and access key information about the projects. This tool is highly valuable, facilitating the many requests by local and international companies for assistance in finding Norwegian partners. While the projects are distributed throughout the country, most are located along the extensive Norwegian coast, catering to off-takers in the large maritime sector, local industry and facilitating trade with Europe. The organization has over 90 members and has doubled its membership over the past few years. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, Forum is an experienced player in the sector.

This concludes my Nordic Notes series, reflecting on my recent trip to Norway, where I had the opportunity to meet officials and immerse myself in the country’s vast hydrogen innovation landscape. With its rich technological history and abundant hydropower and wind resources, Norway’s entrepreneurial Viking expansion is now having a significant impact in Europe and North America, but this time it has a greener welcome.

