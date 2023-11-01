Norwegian Cruise Line sees 'advanced' cancellations in the Middle East

skift tech

Norwegian Cruise Line is optimistic that passengers will not lose interest in trips to the Middle East if the Israel-Hamas war is contained.

davit habtemariam

Norwegian Cruise Line executives are optimistic about demand for a return to the Middle East region in 2024 after cutting some voyages in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We are more optimistic about the ability to return to Egypt and other destinations in the Middle East,” Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer said on the third-quarter earnings call.

It is the only Israel for which demand will not recover even next year. “I think it will take some time for people to go back to Israel, which is why we are canceling all Israel calls in ’24, even if there is a conflict, and we hope it will end in a fairly short period of time, said Harry Sommer, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line executives have cut their occupancy forecast for the rest of the year due to the Israel-Hamas war. “We were expecting between 101 and 102% in the fourth quarter and right now we’re forecasting around 98, and that’s really the vast majority related to Israel and the broader Middle East region,” Sommer said.

The company experienced an “increased number” of cancellations and a “reduced volume” of close-in selling, which are bookings for trips closer to the departure date, Sommer said.

Israel represented 7% of Norwegian Cruise Line’s capacity in the fourth quarter and 4% of its capacity for the full year 2024 in the Middle East region.

What else you need to know about Norwegian Cruise Line’s third quarter earnings:

The company generated record revenues of $2.5 billion. The company’s revenue was 33% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

Pre-cruise spending was up 80% over the same period in 2019. Pre-cruise spending includes activities and items purchased before the trip. “We are getting better over time at leveraging customers’ wallets more and more from where they enter our ecosystem,” Sommer said.

The impact of the Maui wildfires on Hawaii bookings will continue into the first quarter of next year. “Demand has steadily improved in recent weeks and while it has not yet fully recovered, it is on the right track and is now approaching normal levels,” Sommer said.

Norwegian Cruise Line will not deploy any new ships until 2025. The company has made two plans for the first half of 2025. One will be for Oceania and the other will be for Seattle.

Source: skift.com