by Terje Solsvik

OSLO (Reuters) – U.S. auto maker Tesla Inc must respect fundamental labor rights, including collective bargaining by labor unions, Norway’s $1.5 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest stock market investor, said on Friday, Reuters. told.

The electric vehicle maker is facing a backlash from unions and some pension funds in the Nordic region over its refusal to accede to Swedish mechanics’ demand for collective bargaining rights covering pay and other conditions.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the Norwegian fund, is Tesla’s 7th-largest shareholder with a 0.88% stake, worth about $6.8 billion, according to LSEG data.

Asked about Tesla’s conflict with Swedish workers, NBIM said in a statement to Reuters: “We expect companies in which we invest to respect fundamental human rights, including labor rights.”

“In 2022 we supported a shareholder proposal at Tesla calling on the company to introduce a policy respecting the right to organize,” it said.

The 2022 proposal, which was supported by 32% of those who voted for NBIM, calls on Tesla to adopt a policy of respecting labor rights such as freedom of association and collective bargaining. The company’s board recommended a ‘no’ vote.

Tesla, which has revolutionized the electric car market, has managed to avoid collective bargaining agreements with its roughly 127,000 workers, and CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about his opposition to unions.

The company says its Swedish workers have as good or better conditions than what the union is demanding.

PensionDenmark, one of Denmark’s largest pension funds, said on Thursday it had sold its $69 million stake in Tesla, while fund manager Pedagogernus Pensions said it would also follow suit and sell its $35 million stake. Will give.

NBIM declined to comment on whether its investment in Tesla would be affected by the carmaker’s protest from organized labor.

The Norwegian fund’s separate ethics council, which may recommend that NBIM ultimately divest from companies that do not meet its expectations, also declined to comment.

NBIM said its expectations are based on international standards drafted by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and global conventions on human rights.

In its expectation documents NBIM says that companies in which it invests should engage with workers and their representatives, such as trade unions, in a transparent manner when developing and implementing policies and practices.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

