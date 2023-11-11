Northwest Indiana housing market peaks in 2021 but remains hot

Northwest Indiana’s housing market peaked in 2021 with 12,000 home sales in the seven-county region, but remains hot.

“The housing market still looks to be hot and it is hot,” said Pete Novak, CEO of the Northwest Indiana Realtor Association, speaking at the Indiana Business Roundtable at Ivy Tech in Valparaiso and the Construction Advancement Foundation’s Business and Economic Outlook.

Demand is strong but tapering off, Novak said. It has been decreasing nationally since early 2022 and in northwest Indiana since July 2022.

“We’re here into the 14th, 15th, 16th month where we’ve seen home sales decline,” he said. “We have seen substantial declines each year since 2021. There has been an 11% decline between 2021 and 2022 and a 17% decline this year. That’s almost a third of sales.”

But in the past, when there were plenty of homes on the market, home sales fell by double digits, Novak said. But in the current market home sales have declined because very few homes are on the market.

“You can directly tie it to what’s happening with interest rates,” he said. “We saw a crazy housing market during the pandemic. Inflation was running rampant and they were trying to pull things down. Interest rates have a substantial impact on home sales. The first half of 2022 was positive. The second half was not positive. You can directly link it to interest rates.”

Despite a 17% year-over-year decline in home sales, the median sales price in Northwest Indiana is still up 3% year over year.

“Normally you see some correlation there but there’s not,” he said. “Demand has not declined so much that we have a balanced market by any stretch of the imagination.”

Only 1,600 homes were for sale last month in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Pulaski, Stark, Jasper and Newton counties, Novak said, compared to about 6,300 homes for sale in 2014. The sector has about 2.2 months of inventory, which is better than before the pandemic but far less than normal. In a normal market, this ranges from about five months to seven months.

“Interest rates are reducing demand but they are also reducing supply,” Novak said. “If you’re a homeowner and you have a mortgage and your interest rate is 3% or 4% it’s a lot better than 8%. So they’re locked in. Housing prices are crazy right now so I’m a “I’m going to be paying a lot of money for the new house and the payment is double my current interest rate. So it’s a bit of a conundrum we’re stuck in.”

There is more supply coming into the market than demand, Novak said. The average home price is now about $241,500, but it is likely to remain stable or decline, he said.

“I would never argue that declining home sales are a good thing, but when you talk about affordability it’s a good thing,” he said. “When you are trying to buy a home, especially for first-time homebuyers or underrepresented segments, it has been extremely difficult for them. They need some relief and we need to see that over the next six to 12 years.” “Likely to start in the next month.”

It remains a seller’s market, Novak said. In a normal market, negotiations resulted in sellers getting 92% to 94% of their asking price.

He said, “There were many times during the pandemic when the entire market was getting prices higher than the asking price. The market was so crazy. I don’t think I’ll ever see that again in my lifetime.” , “It’s changing. It’s creating more balance.”

The market in the area has been strong because it is an affordable segment of the Chicago market.

“Even when it started, some of our members wanted to be separate from Chicago because we’re Northwest Indiana,” he said. “The reality is that we are part of the Chicagoland market. Our biggest economic development projects are Chicago-related. A lot of our employment is Chicago-related. Over the last 10 years, we have had an influx of people coming from Illinois. Ever- Sometimes you have to be careful how you say that. We’re not supporting the fall of Illinois, not at all. In fact, the fall of Chicago would be a very bad thing for us. So we’re always supporting the success of Chicago. And for the success of Illinois. But we’re fighting and competing for people who know that Northwest Indiana is a suburb of Chicago. We offer things that are better than some of the more prominent Illinois suburbs of Chicago , things like transportation with double-tracking to get you to Chicago quickly. Some of the more prominent suburbs of Illinois are further away in terms of commute than some of our more desirable communities. “From what we see, we have a more competitive housing market than we’ve seen.”

