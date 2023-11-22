Northvolt develops new lithium-free battery to compete with the precious earth metal

(Photo by Janice Lucas on Unsplash)

Swedish battery-maker Northvolt proudly announced Tuesday that it has developed a new kind of sodium-ion battery that is just as efficient as batteries that use precious earth metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel, but with less energy. Are completely free. This is good news for everyone outside China, which dominates the supply chain of the above metals that power EVs and other things in the green economy.,

With oil at its peak, big gas and oil companies are also jumping on the precious earth metals train. ExxonMobil announced last week that it plans to increase lithium production by 2027.

Northvolt CEO Peter Carlson cited China’s tent-pole status as a major selling point for the lithium-free product. in an interview with financial Times Carlson emphasized the product’s potential to lure companies away from China, a message that certainly resonates with the European Commission currently conducting an antitrust investigation into cheap China-made EVs:

The race for lithium dominance could be cooled by the emergence of efficient sodium-ion batteries – and less mining would mean less environmental damage. Who knows, maybe it will reduce the heat of the debate over whether it’s OK to mine the seabed, a geopolitical argument that has countries at standoff with each other.

If you can’t stand the heat: Of course, Northvolt’s new battery won’t immediately replace lithium and chums. Carlson said foot The company plans to begin handing out samples next year and then scale up to full production by 2030. There are also questions about whether sodium-ion batteries can compete on price, but Carlsson said he is confident the company can bring the price down. He is particularly optimistic about sales in hot countries, as the batteries can run more safely in higher temperatures than their lithium ancestors.

