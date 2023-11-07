Broomwagon, a northside bicycle shop with a coffee shop and café, will tone things down.

The business, located at the corner of Loudon and Limestone, across from the Grayline station, announced on social media Monday that the restaurant will stop serving food after Nov. 11.

The bicycle sales and repair portion of the business has remained stable.

North Lexington Bike Shop & Café opened in September 2015 at 800 N. Opened on Limestone and serves coffee, tea, fruit smoothies, sandwiches and wraps, including vegetarian and vegan options.

N. of Lexington. Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes’ breakfast burrito at Limestone is made with house-made salsa verde.

Vegan BLT made with spicy carrot strips, grilled onions, tomatoes, spinach and vegan mayo on sourdough, served with chips and salsa at Broomwagon in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Broomwagon said “Cranksgiving,” an event Plant is planning for this weekend, “will be the café’s last day for food.” Coffee and smoothies will be available through the end of the year.

According to the post, a new restaurant-cafe is coming to the area in January.

Why is Broomwagon Cafe closing? “Restaurants are not easy; They have never been there. But with the skyrocketing cost of living, our model and menu is no longer sustainable. It is a harsh economic reality that our café workers can no longer afford to live in our neighborhoods on the money the cafés bring in, even during busy times,” according to the post. “We are hopeful that affordable housing will return to Lexington and we would like to encourage everyone saddened by this closure to ask the City Council to enact policy changes and property tax structures that prevent rent increases and real estate monopolies. Stop.”

The Broomwagon is located at 800 North Limestone in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Broomwagon is closing the restaurant but keeping the full-service bike shop open.

Natasha Henley, of Lexington, Ky., prunes dill in the Broomwagon garden in Lexington, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Vegetables grown in Broomwagon’s courtyard are used in their vegetarian offerings.

Greyline Ice Skating Rink, Restaurant

The restaurant’s closing adds to North Lexington’s changing dining landscape.

One of Greyline Station’s signed tenants, Juliet Market, left the venue in late October. Many food vendors moved at that time to make room for the winter ice skating rink, but some are moving from Julieta Market stalls to Grayline storefronts. Others, like Rise Up Pizza, have closed and are occupying kitchen space at the Horse and Jockey Pub downtown on Short Street.

