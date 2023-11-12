Northside Jacksonville Community Farm gets new name and new opportunities

JACKSONVILLE, FL – A community farm in the Moncrief Springs area of ​​Jacksonville is getting a new name and new opportunities when leaders open a vendor market and community training center this weekend.

Eartha Farms & Market, formerly known as White Harvest Farms, was renamed Saturday in honor of its founder Eartha M.M. White, a humanitarian and civil rights activist who was from Jacksonville.

On Saturday, residents got a first look at a new 40-vendor market that will connect local entrepreneurs with the North Jacksonville community. A training center inside a 6,000-square-foot Quonset hut was also unveiled at the farm this weekend.

Entrepreneurs like Gabriel Ali spent 10 years in the military in Iraq and Afghanistan before getting into the business of making hot sauce.

Ali said, “I fell on hard times and I was searching around and came across Clara White.”

For entrepreneurs like Ali, Eartha’s Farm and Market provides a space for vendors to connect with the North Side community through their new vendor market.

“We grow it and process it here and we are doing this to raise funds,” Ali said. “It’s a way to give back and learn.”

Due to the farm’s location on Moncrief Road, the area is considered a food desert, meaning there is limited access to fresh produce. Farm leaders want to change this by providing a community garden, weekly farmers market and agricultural training programs.

Nicole Boone graduated from the ‘Beekeeping Course’ at the Farm.

“I don’t know if you’ve traveled up and down Moncrief, but you can see the area is in disarray and there is a lack of opportunity,” Boone said. “Everything here is aimed not only at providing food, but also at providing access to opportunities to start a business and even get a job.”

The farm accepts EBT-SNAP benefits in an effort to provide access to low-income families.

The farm continues to grow with plans for a blueberry u-pick field, outdoor classroom, and restoration of Moncrief Creek.

