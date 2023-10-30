Northeast CVS has photos of only paper products on shelves due to theft - WTOP News

Images of empty store shelves surfaced on social media, with posters lamenting the absence of paper products and mocking the photo frames placed in their place.

A CVS in Northeast DC has photos of paper towels and toilet paper being put in the back of their shelves instead of on them. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)



A CVS in Northeast DC has photos of paper towels and toilet paper being put in the back of their shelves instead of on them. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) Photos of empty store shelves surfaced on social media, with posters lamenting the absence of paper products that stood there and mocking the photo frames that stood in their place.

The shelves are inside the CVS store at 6th Street and H Street NE, where the shelves are marked with pictures of paper towel and toilet paper products and there is a buzzer-button that shoppers can press to get the product from the back room. where they are safely stored.

People familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said people experiencing homelessness are running away with products without paying.

Outside the store, on a block transformed by newly constructed apartment buildings, passersby acknowledged a recent sharp increase in retail theft.

“It seems that people no longer care or respect the laws. In the United Kingdom, we are seeing shops closing because they are losing a lot of money from people shoplifting, which is clearly having an impact on the economy,” said Mark Davis from Yorkshire, England, a visitor to DC. Said. United Kingdom.

“I think society is starting to change. And this is a deeper issue that we need to look at holistically,” he said.

Shoppers must notify a store associate who brings paper products to them at this CVS in Northeast DC (WTOP/Dick Uliano).

Retail thefts have repeatedly hit stores in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and lootings and robberies have plagued retailers throughout the region from suburban Maryland to Northern Virginia. Several CVS locations in the area have been hit by looting in recent months.

“First I want to say this: This is not just an H Street or DC problem. This is something that’s going on all over the country, right?” said Ben Atanga, owner of a Maryland-based wellness studio, while strolling down H Street.

When asked specifically about the theft of paper towels and toilet paper inside CVS, Atanga provided a more nuanced view.

“The economy is going up, the cost of living is going up… if people are stealing… goods, necessities, then I think maybe we should pay attention to that,” Atanga said. “Maybe they’re things that we don’t grow or maybe things that we as a community provide… ‘Hey look, you can come pick up toiletries and things like that, so that You can take care of yourself. “H Street has always had a large homeless population.”

Source: wtop.com