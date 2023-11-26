November 26, 2023
Northants entrepreneurs given help to turn ideas into reality


Old brick warehouse with peaked roofs has been renovated as a modern business center

Vulcan Works in Northampton to host incubator units for entrepreneurs

A new program is being launched to help aspiring entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

Money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is being used to fund planning at Vulcan Works in Northampton.

The Vulcan Creatives program will launch in January 2024 and will help at least 40 people from Northamptonshire get their ideas off the ground.

West Northamptonshire Council said it hoped the scheme would “make a real positive difference to our local economy.”

Vulcan Works is an old city-centre ironworks which was restored and transformed in a £14m project to support new businesses in the creative industries.

The council said the six-month program will help entrepreneurs develop their business concept, create a business plan and “teach the skills needed to succeed”.

Participants must dedicate at least two days per week to the program and “actively engage” in one-to-one support and coaching.

The council said participants will receive free access to Vulcan Works facilities after graduation and up to 50% off work space in the building.

It will be led by Darren Smith, Vulcan Works’ on-site Business Growth Manager, who said: “I am looking forward to working with local creative visionaries to bring their business ideas to life and the process of discovery, validation and development His idea was turned into a full-fledged business plan.”

Daniel Lister, WNC Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “The Vulcan Creatives program will give new start-ups the support they need to grow and thrive, with the potential to make a real positive difference to our local economy.”

Follow East of England news Facebook, Instagram And x, Got any stories? E-mail [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

?s=598314&p=news.england.northamptonshire.story.67526548.page&x1=%5Burn%3Abbc%3Acps%3Acurie%3Aasset%3Aab256fdf 8e89 411b 9bf1 c611cbae6e41%5D&x4=%5Ben gb%5D&x5=%5Bhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fuk england northamptonshire 67526548%5D&x7=%5Barticle%5D&x8=%5Bsynd nojs ISAPI%5D&x9=%5BNorthants+entrepreneurs+given+help+to+turn+ideas+into+reality%5D&x11=%5B2023 11 26T06%3A43%3A22Z%5D&x12=%5B2023 11

Source: www.bing.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

November 26, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: More hostage swaps expected after tense delay as Gaza ceasefire remains intact

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

Climate change: China should use biofuel in ships instead of exporting it

November 26, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: More hostage swaps expected after tense delay as Gaza ceasefire remains intact

November 26, 2023
What would happen if Toyota and Range Rover had a baby?

What would happen if Toyota and Range Rover had a baby?

November 26, 2023
John Densmore: ‘Addiction to money broke up The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death’

John Densmore: ‘Addiction to money broke up The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death’

November 26, 2023
'I’m a sleep expert - here’s why having a lie in could be bad for your health'

‘I’m a sleep expert – here’s why having a lie in could be bad for your health’

November 26, 2023
If you don’t have any other product, you need to get 38 points. [UK]

If you don’t have any other product, you need to get 38 points. [UK]

November 26, 2023