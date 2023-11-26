Northants entrepreneurs given help to turn ideas into reality

Vulcan Works in Northampton to host incubator units for entrepreneurs

A new program is being launched to help aspiring entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

Money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is being used to fund planning at Vulcan Works in Northampton.

The Vulcan Creatives program will launch in January 2024 and will help at least 40 people from Northamptonshire get their ideas off the ground.

West Northamptonshire Council said it hoped the scheme would “make a real positive difference to our local economy.”

Vulcan Works is an old city-centre ironworks which was restored and transformed in a £14m project to support new businesses in the creative industries.

The council said the six-month program will help entrepreneurs develop their business concept, create a business plan and “teach the skills needed to succeed”.

Participants must dedicate at least two days per week to the program and “actively engage” in one-to-one support and coaching.

The council said participants will receive free access to Vulcan Works facilities after graduation and up to 50% off work space in the building.

It will be led by Darren Smith, Vulcan Works’ on-site Business Growth Manager, who said: “I am looking forward to working with local creative visionaries to bring their business ideas to life and the process of discovery, validation and development His idea was turned into a full-fledged business plan.”

Daniel Lister, WNC Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “The Vulcan Creatives program will give new start-ups the support they need to grow and thrive, with the potential to make a real positive difference to our local economy.”

