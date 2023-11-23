North West releases her Met Gala opinion, calling Jared Leto’s outfit ‘cringe’, Pete Davidson’s ‘gas station’-ready

Kim Kardashian has called North “the new Joan Rivers” and said, “North just wants to rate people’s outfits”.

North West is a rising voice in fashion.

The 10-year-old didn’t hesitate to share her fashion criticism in the latest episode kardashian,

This episode reveals all the behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Met Gala. From fittings to red carpet screenings, North made multiple appearances with her mom Kim Kardashian — and offered her two cents.

“North just wants to rate people’s outfits and she loves to criticize,” Kardashian explained. “The answer is like New Zone Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, being roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do that, but it stings a little.

North and her cousin Penelope Disick livestreamed the Met Gala together and had a lot to say about the fashion choices made by the stars attending.

North and Penelope considered Jared Leto’s look – a life-size cat costume – in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette to be “cringeful”.

He also said he “hated” Pete Davidson’s look, with North offering some wise advice: “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

At a different point in the episode, Kardashian attended a dress fitting with her daughter, and pointed out that North has a tendency to be extremely honest.

“The answer won’t lie, and that’s amazing,” Kardashian said. “I’m trying to teach him that you don’t need to come in and destroy people for no reason. There’s a way to tone it down and not hurt people’s feelings.”

Kardashian said that although North doesn’t shy away from honesty, she is “the most thoughtful girl I’ve ever met.”

He added, “North can be a really tough critic, but she’s still the sweetest one ever.”

Kardashian is also mom to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She shares all of her children with ex-husband Kanye West, 46.

kardashian Streaming on Hulu.

