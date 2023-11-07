North Sea oil and gas: what is the new licensing scheme, and will it cut bills?

Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

The government has confirmed its plan to grant new North Sea oil and gas licenses every year at the opening of Parliament, deepening political fault lines between the Conservatives and Labour, and angering environmental campaigners who argue are that it undermines efforts to reach net zero. Here, we examine the move.

What has been announced?

On Tuesday, King Charles announced the government’s intention to introduce legislation this parliamentary session that would allow oil and gas companies to bid for new licenses to drill for fossil fuels each year.

The king told peers and MPs that the government will introduce legislation to strengthen the UK’s energy security to “reduce reliance on volatile international energy markets and hostile foreign regimes”.

He added: “This bill will support the licensing of new oil and gas fields in the future, helping the country transition to net zero by 2050 without placing an undue burden on households.”

Ministers will also seek to “attract record levels of investment in renewable energy sources and improve grid connections” to build on the UK’s “track record of decarbonising faster than other G7 economies”, he said.

What are the oil and gas licensing rounds?

This process lets companies apply to explore and develop energy projects, and those applications are assessed by the regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority. The average time from license grant to production is approximately five years. So far 33 such rounds have taken place. The latest round opened in October last year, and last week the first 27 licenses were approved for projects in the central and northern areas of the North Sea and west of Shetland. Up to 100 new licenses could be approved in this round, meaning the highest number of applications since 2016/17 (115, by 76 companies).

Why is the government doing this?

There are just under 300 active oil and gas fields in the North Sea, but more than half of them will end production by 2030. Ministers hope to “maximize” oil and gas reserves in the region, which have been plundered since the 60s.

Ministers have claimed that the move will provide job security to 200,000 workers. The move also appears to be part of a broader election strategy by Rishi Sunak to push back on net zero policies. Industry sources believe making the licensing process annual will provide structure and certainty to companies hoping to tap those reserves.

Critics of the government claim the move is a cynical pre-election ploy to draw a dividing line with the Labor Party. Jamie Peters, climate coordinator for Friends of the Earth, said, “If there were an award for political stance, Rishi Sunak would win best in show.” “The fact is that more North Sea oil and gas will do nothing to reduce bills or improve energy security.”

Will this improve Britain’s energy security?

Ensuring adequate gas and electricity supplies has been a key focus for ministers since Russia began weaponizing gas amid the Ukraine conflict. Although Russia accounted for only 4% of the UK’s gas supply before the war, Russia’s cutoff of European supplies had a negative impact. There were fears that a possible complete shutdown could lead to blackouts in the UK last year.

Most of Britain’s gas comes from the North Sea, as well as via pipeline from Norway and by tanker from countries such as the US. However, companies are not obliged to supply the UK with oil and gas extracted from the North Sea, meaning the UK could face energy shortages even if a license is granted.

Sam Richards, of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said: “The inclusion of new legislation in the King’s speech to mandate an annual North Sea oil and gas licensing round is little more than a political posturing to increase domestic oil and gas production. is unlikely. ,

Will this reduce bills?

No, since the beginning of the energy crisis, which began in late 2021 and was exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, bills have been far higher than the historical average. The cost of household energy bills is determined by many factors, primarily global gas markets, which have been increasing recently. Meanwhile, pump prices for drivers are also strongly influenced by global oil prices.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has said that new production “will not necessarily reduce energy bills” but could “indirectly” if the money raised in taxes is used to support renewable energy projects. .

Ed Matthews, campaign director of E3G, an independent climate think tank, said: “If Rishi Sunak were serious about cutting energy bills and boosting energy security, he would be doing the same to the King as to doubling home insulation and home renewable energy. Would have been using speech.”

Energy companies faced a windfall tax on North Sea projects last year amid rising bills, but the levy has been criticized for allowing significant tax breaks for producers.

Where does Labor stand?

If the legislation passes, the licensing round could put Labor in trouble. Sir Keir Starmer has committed not to allow any new exploration licenses, although existing fields will not be closed. Instead, if elected, he plans to increase renewable energy – including through the publicly owned energy company, Great British Energy.

However, his stance has caused discord with the party’s union supporters, who are keen to protect existing jobs dependent on fossil fuels, despite hopes of creating a prosperous green energy industry.

Is there any consideration of net zero in Sunak’s plans?

Some. Each annual licensing round will only proceed if tests are completed that support the transition to net zero. That is, the UK should anticipate importing more energy from other countries than it produces domestically, and carbon emissions associated with UK gas production will need to be reduced by equivalent emissions from imported liquefied natural gas.

However, the current round of licensing laws are also already predicted to send a “wrecking ball” through the UK’s climate commitments.

