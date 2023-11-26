North Korean hackers pose as South Korean government officials to steal crypto

South Korean law enforcement revealed that hackers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), also known as North Korea, impersonated government agencies and journalists in South Korea to steal crypto.

The hackers are said to have used email phishing techniques to carry out suspicious acts on unsuspecting victims.

DPRK hackers reportedly focused on crypto theft

North Korean hackers are targeting people’s crypto assets, the South Korean National Police Agency said, adding that rogue actors stole information from about 1,500 victims between March and October 2023, the majority of which came from the private sector. While about 57 of them were either retired or outgoing government officials.

According to officials, the attackers posed as officials from the National Health Insurance, National Pension Service, South Korean National Police Agency, and National Tax Service to send phishing emails with clickbait to recipients.

If the victim opens the scam email or clicks on the attached file his or her computer will be infected with malware, which enables hackers to steal personal data and information.

Additionally, police noted that the attackers seized user IDs and profiles belonging to 19 people to gain access to their cryptocurrency trading accounts. Although there was no mention of the exact assets stolen or their value, South Korean law enforcement said it would double down on efforts to combat illegal cyber activity.

“The police will work closely with relevant institutions and agencies to continuously monitor North Korea’s cyber attacks and violations so as to prevent further damage.”

Lazarus Group’s crypto stash is valued at nearly $60 million

As mentioned earlier cryptopotatoNorth Korean hackers associated with the notorious Lazarus group were targeting blockchain engineers with a new macOS malware. Hackers used a Python program pretending to be a crypto arbitrage bot to infiltrate their systems.

Lazarus Group is responsible for some of the biggest hacks in the crypto industry, including the attack on CoinX that resulted in a loss of approximately $55 million.

The DPRK-backed hacking group currently holds approximately $60 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the majority of which is Bitcoin (BTC) worth $56.15 million. Other crypto holdings include ETH, BNB, BUSD, and AAVE.

source: cryptopotato.com