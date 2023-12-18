North Korea fired ICBM criticizing US-South Korea nuclear talks

(Bloomberg) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast in a show of force after criticizing the United States and South Korea for seeking talks to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

Most read from Bloomberg

According to the data, the missile was fired from a field near Pyongyang on Monday, flew about 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles) into space and landed on Japan’s mainland more than 70 minutes later at 9:37 a.m. local time. Fell west of the northern island of Hokkaido. From Japanese and South Korean officials.

The launch represents North Korea’s fifth ICBM test this year. The missile class is the most powerful in its arsenal and is designed to deliver nuclear warheads to the US mainland. Pyongyang usually releases photos of its ICBM launches several hours later, giving analysts from the outside world a chance to evaluate the isolated state’s latest weapons.

The launches coincide with talks between the US and South Korea on deepening cooperation to prevent Kim Jong Un from using nuclear weapons. The US sent the nuclear-powered USS Missouri attack submarine to the South Korean port of Busan over the weekend, the latest dispatch of military assets to the region as part of its deterrence policy.

Before the talks, a top South Korean security official warned that North Korea may soon test an ICBM.

On Sunday night, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile that flew 570 kilometers before falling into waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

North Korea condemned the so-called Nuclear Advisory Group meeting, with a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense saying the discussion was “an open declaration on nuclear confrontation so that the use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK becomes a destiny.” Emergency,” Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korea is prepared to launch “a preemptive and lethal countermeasures,” KCNA quoted the spokesman as saying.

Japan protested the launch and South Korea called an emergency meeting of its National Security Council. President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the meeting and pledged to “immediately and forcefully counter any provocations by North Korea” against South Korea’s territory and people, his office said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the launch as a violation of joint National Security Council resolutions, the White House said in a statement. After the launch he also spoke to his counterparts in Japan and South Korea to reaffirm Washington’s “unwavering commitment to the defense” of their allies.

Kim is set to hold a major policy-making meeting at the end of the year. By testing ballistic missiles, he can show his top operatives and the public that the country’s nuclear arsenal is progressing well enough to be capable of attacking the US, thereby strengthening the propaganda message that American aggression is a deterrent. Its expansion is necessary.

The latest launch comes after North Korea placed a satellite in orbit in late November, putting Kim closer to his key policy goal of deploying a series of reconnaissance probes to keep an eye on US forces in the region.

Pyongyang has fired 30 ballistic missiles and three space rockets so far this year. Last year, Kim’s regime launched more than 70 ballistic missiles, a record for the state.

The last time North Korea tested an ICBM was in July when it launched its new solid-fuel Hwasong-18, which at the time had the longest flight duration for any of the country’s ballistic missiles. The missile appears to be designed to carry multiple nuclear weapon payloads, increasing the possibility that at least one warhead could slip past the interceptor and reach the target.

Read: North Korea’s new ICBM increases capability to launch nuclear attack on America

Solid-fuel missiles have propellant cooked into the rocket, allowing them to be taken out and fired within minutes, giving the US less time to prepare for an interception. The challenge becomes even greater if the missile carries multiple warheads instead of just one.

Still, it is unclear whether the warheads aboard North Korea’s ICBMs can evade interception and re-enter the atmosphere to reach their targets.

Kim has ignored US calls to return to long-stalled denuclearization talks, through which Pyongyang could receive economic aid in exchange for disarmament. It is busy modernizing its missile arsenal and testing systems to attack South Korea and Japan, which host large numbers of US military personnel in the region.

–With assistance from Ryotaro Nakamaru, Takashi Hirokawa and Seyun Kim.

(Update with comments and details on the missile starting in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com