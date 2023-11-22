North Korea claims to have placed its first spy satellite in orbit

North Korea said Wednesday it has put its first spy satellite into orbit and vowed to launch more to defend against “dangerous military maneuvers by its enemies.”

The satellite, named “Malligyong-1”, was launched late Tuesday on a new carrier rocket “Cholima-1”, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The launch of the reconnaissance satellite is North Korea’s legal right to strengthen its right to self-defense,” KCNA reported.

Neither South Korea, the United States nor Japan, all of which are facing rising military tensions with North Korea, could confirm whether the satellite had entered orbit.

But South Korea called the launch a “clear violation” of a U.N. Security Council resolution that prohibits North Korea from using ballistic missile technology.

And on Wednesday morning the South Korean government partially suspended its agreement with North Korea that had limited the South’s reconnaissance and surveillance activities along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrates Tuesday night’s satellite launch with activists in a photo provided by state media. – Rodong Sinmun

The rocket carrying the satellite was launched in a southern direction and is believed to have passed over Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch, calling it “a serious situation” that “affects the safety” of people in Japan and called for continuing to work with the US and South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s launches. Reiterated his commitment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Seoul’s military said it was monitoring preparations for the launch in close cooperation with the US.

Aegis destroyers from South Korea, the US and Japan were deployed to track the launch and the details were being extensively analyzed, the statement said.

Japanese Defense Minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa said his country was still trying to determine whether the North Korean satellite had reached orbit.

Third satellite launch attempt

Pyongyang first attempted to put a satellite into orbit in late May, but the second stage of the rocket carrying the satellite malfunctioned and crashed into the sea.

KCNA said that “the reliability and stability of the new engine system” was “low” and the fuel used was “unstable”, leading to the mission failure.

A second attempt in August failed when “an error occurred in the emergency blasting system during the flight of the third stage”, KCNA reported.

The rocket broke into pieces before falling into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, according to Japanese officials.

In an impromptu speech at the UN Security Council after the second failed launch, North Korean Ambassador Kim Song insisted that pursuing a spy satellite program was within the country’s “legitimate right as a sovereign state”. He denied that North Korea wanted to acquire intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology through satellite launches.

A third attempt Tuesday night was widely expected and was signaled by Pyongyang, which vowed to make more efforts on Wednesday morning.

North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration will submit a plan to “secure the reconnaissance capability of South Korean territory by launching multiple reconnaissance satellites in a short period of time,” KCNA said.

Pyongyang said keeping the satellite is a legitimate self-defense measure against a series of provocations by the US, South Korea and Japan.

Earlier this week, North Korea condemned the US for possible sales of advanced missiles to Japan and military equipment to South Korea, calling it “a dangerous act” in a KCNA report.

North Korea said it was “clear” who the offensive military equipment would be targeted at and against whom it would be used.

Even a single satellite in orbit helps North Korea’s military position, analysts said.

“If it works it will improve the command, control and communications or intelligence and surveillance capabilities of the North Korean military. This would improve the North’s ability to command its forces in any potential conflict, said Carl Schuster, former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.

And lessons learned from Tuesday’s launch will be used in developing future satellites, said Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“They will take what they learn from this successful launch and apply it to additional launches. They will seek a flexible, redundant constellation of Earth observation satellites and that will make a huge difference to (North Korea’s) overall strategic situational awareness capabilities,” he said.

But others cautioned that the true capabilities of Pyongyang’s launch late Tuesday remain to be seen. Some suggested that the North had more to lose from the satellite launch than it had to gain from the South’s resumption of border intelligence gathering.

“Seoul may soon begin surveillance drone operations along the DMZ, which should provide more useful intelligence than North Korea’s rudimentary satellite program,” said Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul.

Russian connection?

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said last Sunday that North Korea is believed to have “almost resolved” its rocket engine issues “with the help of Russia.”

This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in September, when he visited a Russian space rocket launch site with President Vladimir Putin.

At that meeting Putin indicated his willingness to help North Korea develop its space and satellite program.

But Panda cautioned against making the impression that Russia’s help and advice made the difference for a successful third launch.

“Given the timeline given here, it would seem impossible to me that the North Koreans have already received and implemented technical assistance from Russia,” he said.

“Let’s also keep in mind that the North Koreans themselves are remarkably capable at this point.”

