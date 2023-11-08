North End Market opens in former Penny Building. news

Cadillac – Summer in Cadillac is known for farmers’ markets, which feature a variety of fresh, locally sourced food, handmade goods, and activities for children, among other things.

Starting the first weekend of November and running Friday through Sunday, vendors and vendors associated with such local markets will once again showcase their local foods and goods over the weekend, but this time in the old JC Penney Building.

Many vendors who are well-known in the summer will set up booths in what is known as the North End Market during the winter months, while vendors new to the market will seek to highlight their locally grown, locally made products. , The new Winter Market is expected to be much more than a shopping experience.

According to Christina Gingrich, owner and creator of Cadillac’s North End Market, and volunteer Heather Baxter, the goal is to bring awareness to local talent and shopping local while providing recreational activities for the community and giving back all at once.

The market will have its own concession stand and one of its goals is to give back to the community by donating a portion of profits to a non-profit group each month. And from late November through December, kids can take free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch.

Gingrich said, “I would invite non-profit organizations to come, host an event where they would supply all the items for the event, while I would supply the space at no charge.” “My vision is that nonprofits will be able to raise funds for their groups, while it will bring customers to my vendors. My biggest passion is helping people, so I think this is a way I can help and make an immediate impact.

After receiving schooling in natural health and medicinal plants, Gingrich has been making products and selling at local markets and the idea for the North End Market came after experiencing summer markets including the Cadillac Farmers Market.

“As the summer progressed, I fell in love with the atmosphere, the people, and the feeling of being in a market surrounded by people who are very talented in different ways,” Gingrich said. “I decided to start this market so that local talents could have an outlet to sell their wares during the winter season.”

During opening weekend, Acorn Health hosted fun free activities for children, including pumpkin painting. North End Market hopes to have a variety of activities for children to participate in while they are shopping or just looking to get out of the cold during the winter months. North End Market will be open from 9am to 3pm on Fridays and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting the first weekend of December, Up North Arts, Inc. Will host its annual German Bazaar, which will feature activities including ornament painting and a Santa meet and greet opportunity. With only a few weeks to go before Christmas, winter markets will be a great opportunity to buy gifts and stock up on stuff.

“There’s not a lot for families in the area to do in the winter time, so I wanted to include programs that would give the community something to enjoy while also giving back to the community,” Gingrich said. “I have been in contact with several non-profit agencies in the area and we are working to create recreational programs.”

While many ideas are still in the works, one goal is to allow children under 18 to set up a table and show and sell their crafts.

While the list of vendors is always changing from weekend to weekend, some vendors have already signed up to showcase their food and products, including Wildflower Bakery, The Mac Attack, Bashobean Family Farms with their Micro Greens, Nanbop Farms with fresh eggs and greens. Additional vendors will offer house-made items including breads, cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, Dutch pancakes, coffee, tea, loose leaf tea, fudge, local raw honey, syrups, hand pies, vegan baked goods and homemade tamales . Non-food vendors include craft woodworking, metal work, tumblers, T-shirts, organic salves and creams, goat milk soap, tie-dye apparel, hand-crafted jewelry, freeze dried candy, crochet items, wreaths. , includes color street sticks. On nail polish, handmade pumpkins and Christmas trees, succulents and car freshies. Other vendors include Custom Home Improvement, Norwex which sells home cleaning liquids, Scentsy, crafts made from paper mache, women’s clothing, rugs, winter hats, dog accessories and 3D prints and more.

During its opening weekend, vendors were pleased with the traffic the North End Market received. Heather Goodman, pastry chef at Wildflower Bakery, is improving her skills after initially teaching herself how to make French macarons.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to come together and for people who aren’t interested in winter sports, you can get out of the cold where there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” Goodman said. Is.” “It’s a great use of space and when you look at the last few weeks of the Farmers Market in October, it was tough because the weather wasn’t good. But here it won’t be a problem.”

Ryan Smith of Creative Creations is popular with people looking for interesting succulents and other plants. Smith and his wife travel to markets throughout the year and he is available to set up his succulent plant bar at people’s corporate and social events, where people can purchase succulent plants or create their own ready-made arrangements. Smith said the first weekend at the North End Market was a success and he plans to bring his creative creations back to Cadillac in December.

Nancy Lorenzen of NL Creations was also thrilled with the community interest in the North End Market and hopes to return to show holiday creations with a wide array of hand-crafted ornaments.

“Today was a great day and it’s an absolutely great venue with a great selection of vendors,” Lorenzen said. “I plan to have different items as the seasons change, but the good thing for me as a seller is that we’re here for a set weekend, so we don’t have to repack every so often. It falls.”

If anyone would like to become a vendor or partner with their non-profit group, contact Gingrich at [email protected].

“I have been overwhelmed by the amazing response we have received from the community,” Gingrich said. “I didn’t really know what to expect our first weekend, but we received so much support that I was speechless.

“I feel with my heart that it is so important to shop locally and support your neighbors as well as give back to those who support you. We are all in this together and I hope as the season progresses, more fun events will be added to get people involved.”

