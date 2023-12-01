North Dakota nickel ore processing plant linked to Tesla reaches deal on federal funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel ore processing plant in North Dakota that would supply electric automaker Tesla have reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy that the federal agency granted nearly $115 million to the project last year. How the dollars were spent.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Friday that the latest agreement was the result of more than a year of negotiations to determine how the money would be given to Talon Metals.

The Biden administration has backed the North Dakota facility as part of a national effort to boost domestic production of critical minerals. It will process ore from Talon’s proposed underground mine near Tamarack in northeastern Minnesota. That project still needs approval from Minnesota regulators. It is in the early stages of its environmental review, a process that may take at least a few years.

The federal funding will be made available in various phases, including after the company obtains the permits needed to build and operate a processing plant in Mercer County, Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy at Talon, told the Tribune. told. The company has already been able to secure some funding for planning, permissions and site work, he said.

Talon plans to locate the processing plant in a relatively dry part of North Dakota to minimize land disturbance and potential water pollution near the proposed mine. The decision also simplifies the complex permitting process in Minnesota.

“We understand that people do not want to see us harming the environment in trying to produce nickel for national security and the battery supply chain; Our big thing is that we don’t think it’s an option,” Malan told the newspaper. “We think we can do both, and create good union jobs in North Dakota and Minnesota, but we certainly have alternative sources of supply if the permitting process in Minnesota takes longer than we expect.” “

The mine has already faced opposition from environmental groups and tribes worried about impacts on water and other resources such as wild rice. Sulfide-rich ores can release harmful pollutants, including sulfuric acid and heavy metals, when exposed to water and air.

Talon Metals is a joint venture with Anglo-Australian company Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest metals and mining corporation, which has long been criticized by environmental and indigenous groups around the world.

Two other mining proposals in Minnesota have also faced stiff resistance for similar reasons. The proposed Neurange mine, formerly known as Polymet, has been delayed by legal and regulatory setbacks. And President Joe Biden’s administration has tried to kill the proposed Twin Metals mine altogether due to its proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

