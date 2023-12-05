North American optical transport market to decline in Q3 2023

The North American optical transport equipment market declined 4 percent year-on-year (Y/Y) in the third quarter. Dell’Oro said the North American and Latin American regions declined in the third quarter due to a number of issues: excess inventory, worsening macro-conditions, recession fears and higher borrowing costs.

Jimmy Yu, vice president of Dell’Oro Group, said the North American market is still in what many industry observers call the digestion stage.

“Market dynamics are different in North America compared to other parts of the world as demand for optical devices has increased due to supply chain and component crises,” he said. “Then as component supplies improved, service providers began receiving more equipment than they needed, leading to a halt in new orders and requests to push deliveries into 2024.”

Jimmy Yu, vice president of Dell’Oro Group.

However, demand from markets outside the North American region improved for the third consecutive quarter, growing 6 percent year-on-year.

“Market dynamics were different in other regions due to different reasons, such as COVID policies slowing economic growth in some countries and war in others. Therefore, service providers in these countries did not build up inventory in early 2023,” Yu said.

Ciena, FiberHome and Nokia each gained more than a percentage point in market share in the last fourth-quarter period compared to a year earlier.

The worldwide optical transport market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 3 percent, reaching $16 billion by 2024, the research firm said.

Source: www.lightwaveonline.com