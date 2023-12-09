December 9, 2023


DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 — The "North American Oil & Gas Monitor" newsletter has been added to researchandmarkets.com

The publication continues to provide weekly coverage of upstream, midstream and downstream news spanning shale oil and gas, LNG, oil sands, transportation by pipeline and rail, company performance and regional energy policy at both the national and state or provincial level. NorthAmOil provides regular updates on the status of major proposed projects in both the US and Canada. The publication also looks at more distant possibilities, such as offshore Arctic drilling.

Table of contents from previous issue

vaccine

Investment

Policy

Projects and Companies

energy transition

  • Gas companies call on US, EU to work on global methane measurement standard

  • ConocoPhillips shareholders reject Scope 3 emissions target proposal

  • SK E&S invests in US CCS project

News in Brief

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2wwac

