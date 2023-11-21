company logo

Dublin, November 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “North America Sterility Testing Market Size, Share and Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Test Type (Membrane Filtration, Direct Immunization and Others), by Application, by End User, Country and Growth Forecast, 2023-2029” added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.

The North America sterility testing market is poised for significant growth with an estimated CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2029. This growth trajectory is influenced by a confluence of factors ranging from increasing demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to stringent regulatory requirements.

Key drivers of market growth

Growing demand in pharmaceutical and medical device industries : The demand for infertility testing is increasing in line with the increasing production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This growth is primarily driven by the need to ensure the safety and efficacy of products in these areas.

regulatory compliance : Stringent guidelines set by regulatory authorities like FDA are catalysing the expansion of the market. These regulations mandate rigorous sterility testing protocols, ensuring product safety.

Expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector : The growing biotech and pharma sectors, characterized by extensive research and development initiatives, are key to the growth of the market.

Government initiatives and health care expenditure : Increased government focus and funding in biotechnology, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure, is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

technological advancements: Adoption of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare settings accelerates market growth, thereby increasing the efficiency and accuracy of sterility testing procedures.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

US market dominance : In 2022, the US led the North American market, expected to reach a value of $598.8 million by 2029. Factors such as the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies and substantial R&D investments fuel this dominance.

Development in Canada and Mexico : The Canadian market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, while Mexico is expected to see a CAGR of 11.3% during 2023-2029.

market segmentation: Segment the market based on products (kits and reagents, equipment, services), test types (membrane filtration, direct vaccination, others), applications (pharmaceuticals and biologicals, medical devices, others), and end-users (pharmaceutical companies). Has been done Biotechnology companies, others).

competitive landscape

Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., SGS SA, Merck KGaA, bioMérieux SA and others. These companies are instrumental in promoting innovation and growth in the infertility testing market.

conclusion

The North America sterility testing market is on a strong growth path, driven by technological advancements, regulatory mandates, and the amalgamation of expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. This market presents significant opportunities for stakeholders and investors focused on the healthcare and life sciences industries.

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25ub24

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Contact: Contact: researchandmarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For the US/Toll Free call 1-800-526- 8630 GMT For office hours call +353-1-416-8900

Source