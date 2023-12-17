Norovirus outbreak linked to North Carolina sushi restaurant, sickening 241

An outbreak of norovirus linked to Sushi Nine restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina. , [+] Pictured here is a scene from Raleigh. (Photo: Getty) getty

Here are two words you don’t want to hear together: norovirus and sushi. Actually, with norovirus there are very few things you want to hear. But Shell Jackson reports that a norovirus outbreak has been linked to the Sushi Nine restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina. WRAL News, And more than nine people have been affected. So far, at least 241 people have reported suffering from symptoms that would be consistent with norovirus disease.

Each of these people had visited Sushi Nine at some point between November 28 and December 5 and then reported feeling ill. Many of these eateries have not yet been formally tested for norovirus, so it is not entirely clear whether all were actually infected with the virus, as the following nbc news The report stated:

Before you assume something fishy is going on, nbc news Reporter David K. Lee quoted Sushi Nine manager Mac Schreiber as saying, “We are confident that it was not food. We have a reasonable belief that a customer with norovirus dined at the restaurant a few days ago.” If someone infected with norovirus visited, it is very possible that that person spread the virus to different parts of the restaurant yes.

The virus is often spread through the fecal-oral route, which is a fancy way of saying stool-to-mouth. When a person is infected with norovirus, the virus can multiply in that person’s gastrointestinal tract and then come out through both ends of that tract: vomit, through pie holes or stool, you know that. From where. Now if that person doesn’t wash their hands thoroughly after going number two in the bathroom, take a wild guess about what might be on that person’s hands afterward. Even if the person washes their hands, standard soap and water may not be strong enough to remove norovirus. As a result, every surface, every piece of food, and every type of drink touched by that person can be contaminated with norovirus.

Norovirus is also highly contagious. Even as few as 18 virus particles can cause disease. Combine this with the fact that someone infected with norovirus can shed billions of virus particles during that person’s infection. This effusion may continue for several weeks even after symptoms have resolved and the person “feels fine.” So, you can see how just one infected person can start an outbreak that eventually infects more than 200 other people.

And getting a norovirus infection is no walk in the park, unless your idea of ​​a walk in the park involves at-worst-potential projectile-vomiting, and at-worst-potential explosive-diarrhea. Norovirus gastroenteritis is like gastroenteritis with the Infinity Gauntlet. All symptoms, including nausea, stomach pain, and possibly fever, can be much worse than your typical, run-of-the-mill gastroenteritis. If you are not careful and keep replenishing your fluids, you can become dehydrated to a great extent, which may lead to you having to go to the hospital.

Because norovirus is very contagious and resistant to many standard cleaning supplies, once norovirus has been identified in an area, you will have to go deeper, such as deep cleaning the area. Sushi Nine voluntarily closed its operations on December 5 to conduct a “deep cleaning”, which should have included lots of bleach or some other Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered disinfectant product against norovirus. The restaurant managed to reopen three days later and is now back to advertising cheesecakes and hand rolls on its Facebook site.

Keep in mind that the total of 241 cases currently reported may not represent the full extent of the outbreak. Some people infected with norovirus may not experience any symptoms, but are still able to become infected with the virus. Also, not everyone with symptoms will be eager to report it and say something like, “Over here, over here.” “I’m having explosive diarrhea now.”