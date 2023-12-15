Norovirus outbreak found at North Carolina sushi restaurant, sickening 241

A norovirus outbreak linked to a North Carolina sushi restaurant has sickened at least 241 people since late last month, local health officials said Thursday.

Before falling ill, all of the victims had visited Sushi Nine in Raleigh between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, according to the Wake County Department of Public Health and Environmental Services.

“Unfortunately, norovirus can spread very easily, especially during the winter months when people come together for holiday gatherings and parties that involve lots of food,” Wake County Public Health Director Rebecca Coffman said in a statement. “Preparation and catering are involved.”

Norovirus usually causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain, sometimes accompanied by dehydration or fever. This illness is often colloquially referred to as “food poisoning” or “stomach flu”. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this virus is highly contagious and spreads through contaminated seafood, surfaces, water, and dirty hands.

Sushi Nine manager Mac Schreiber told NBC News on Friday that the restaurant believes norovirus spread from a sick patron who came to the establishment — not from the sushi.

“We’re pretty confident it wasn’t food,” Schreiber said. “We have reasonable belief that a customer with norovirus dined at the restaurant a few days ago.”

Sushi Nine voluntarily closed on December 5 for a deep cleaning and reopened on December 8 with no new cases, officials said.

“We continue to work closely with customers who visited Sushi Nine, restaurant employees, and our partners with NCDHHS to determine the source and extent of the outbreak,” Kaufman said.

The restaurant was open for business on Friday. Its Facebook page advertised its cheesecakes on Thursdays and various hand rolls on Wednesdays.

Schreiber said business has declined recently — and has declined “significantly” this week. But the restaurant, which is just a short walk from the North Carolina State University campus, appreciates the loyal customers who still come, he said.

“We’re near a college campus and people were graduating today so we had some parties here to celebrate graduation,” Schreiber said.

Norovirus is the most common type of foodborne illness in the United States, causing about 58% of such cases—an estimated 20 million illnesses per year. Its highest outbreak occurs between November and April.

Just a few norovirus particles can make someone sick, and infected people can shed billions of them — sometimes for days or weeks after feeling better. Particles can remain on surfaces for two weeks or more without proper cleaning.

