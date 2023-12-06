Norfolk Southern to end rehabilitation assistance just after one-year anniversary of fatal crash in Ohio

Norfolk Southern Railroad plans to stop paying relocation assistance to people displaced by last February’s deadly derailment in eastern Ohio just after the one-year anniversary of the accident.

Railroad officials announced the change this week as they reiterated their long-term commitment to helping East Palestine, the Ohio city, and the surrounding area near the Pennsylvania border recover. Norfolk Southern has pledged more than $103 million in assistance to the region, including approximately $21 million going directly to residents whose lives were affected by the derailment.

When the train derailed on the night of 3 February, several tank cars filled with dangerous chemicals exploded and their contents caught fire. Then a few days later officials blew up five more tank cars to prevent them from exploding. The chemical leak left residents with health concerns about possible long-term effects.

With soil removal from the derailment site completed in October, the Atlanta-based railroad decided it was time to stop paying the expenses of those who still have not returned to their homes. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern said fewer than 100 families were still receiving that assistance because most residents had already returned to East Palestine.

“This program was always meant to be temporary for residents who chose to relocate during the site remediation process,” said spokesman Tom Crossan.

The move to end transfer assistance, which will take effect on February 9, had been rumored for months. But the decision still angers some residents like Jami Wallace, who posted online, “Thank you NS for flipping another bird on residents.”

“This is really bad timing,” Wallace said in a message to The Associated Press. “Most people were financially devastated due to the derailment. It’s already a financially stressful time of year and now there’s worry about where you’ll live.”

The railroad is offering to pay to clean the homes of people who have not yet returned home, unless they have already taken advantage of a similar program. And for those residents who decided to relocate, Norfolk Southern offered compensation for any lost value in their homes, as long as they dropped any other property damage claims against the railroad. Agree to.

Norfolk Southern has estimated that its response to the derailment has already cost about $1 billion and that this total will only increase as the cleanup continues, it has committed to creating three funds and various lawsuits. Has been addressed. But the railroad will receive compensation to cover some of those costs from its insurers and other companies involved in the derailment.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said he knows there is still more work to do in East Palestine, but he is proud of the progress made since the derailment.

“We will continue to keep our promises and listen to the community,” Shaw said. “Together, we are focused on economic development to help the East Palestine community thrive for the long term.”

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com