Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale was tougher than we expected

The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Here And It’s Not That This Time Of Big Sales Is Our Favorite…But [stage whisper] This is one of our favourites. The retail giant consistently delivers in the style department, whether it’s fall layering essentials, shoes filled with eau de NewAnd extra shiny home appliances.

Nordstrom’s edition of Black Friday features more sensual, design-y content than Amazon’s Black Friday sale or Walmart’s Black Friday sale — especially when it comes to clothing, top-shelf beauty products, and home goods. At this exact moment, we’re seeing strong discounts at Calvin Klein, New Balance, and Barbour. (And we also have a separate Black Friday shoe deals guide and a huge list of Black Friday menswear deals.)

Let’s be honest, we’ve probably only scratched the surface of the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Unlike its giant e-tailer competition, there is less clutter on the shelves. Feel free to dive in and have a look around Nordstrom’s site for yourself. But

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Hit List

Nordstrom’s Best Black Friday Menswear Deals

Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe or fill in some gaps (that one of your nice dress shirts with mystery stains won’t cut it this year), Nordstrom has solid deals on simple underwear, cute button-downs, and more. and clean outerwear. For more, check out our best Black Friday menswear deals and the best Black Friday deals at J.Crew, Todd Snyder, and Madewell.

NN07

“Richard” 6630 Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater

A silky smooth turtleneck like this NN07 number, crafted from Italian wool, will keep you feeling warm and looking well-built – which is much harder to do than to do at this time of year.

barber

“Bowden” Quilted Nylon Jacket

Put down your work coat and grab a quilted jacket that can withstand the elements while still meeting the dress code.

Calvin Klein

Classics 3-Pack Cotton Trunk

What is one thing you will never regret? Stocking up on new underwear.

dickies

Eagle Bend Ripstop Cargo Pant

Empty coat pockets for your cold hands.

Nike

Dri-Fit 6-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Crew Training Socks

We’ll let you in on a secret: for a large portion of the GQ staff these are black socks in everyday use.

the North Face

When fall temperatures are a little more agreeable, leave the sharp puffers at home and wear this lightweight down jacket instead.

Nordstrom’s Best Black Friday Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Now is a great time to upgrade your footwear. A pair of tailored loafers or a clean oxblood derby will add fun to your workdays. And while we’d scoff at most sneakers calling themselves “essentials,” the Nike Air Max 95 can get away with it. For more, check out our best Black Friday shoe deals and our best Black Friday Nike deals.

Viennese

Those “smart” shoes your grandfather always waxes poetic about.

new Balance

Made in USA 990 V5 Running Shoe

Whether you’re taking a spin or walking down the block, do it in utmost comfort (and style).

allan edmonds

Buttery suede Chelsea boots are the answer to any “what should I wear” conundrum.

sperry

Authentic Original Gold Cup Woven Boat Shoe

The OG Boat Shoe is refreshed with basket-weave leather to give your fit the texture we love to admire.

But

Cloud 5 Waterproof Running Shoe

Rain or shine, you’re joining in on those laps.

Nike

Air Max 95 Essential Sneaker

Essential for fit flex.

Nordstrom’s Best Black Friday Grooming Deals

Nordstrom has a nice little beauty department for men, and thanks to some sales, it’s offering a chance to get ahead of dry, flaky skin before that dreary winter season. And while doing this, it also smells good. For more, check out our best Black Friday cologne deals.

maison margiela

Replica of fireplace eau de toilette fragrance

“I don’t want to smell dope,” no one ever said.

maison francis kurkdjian

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum

As fragrance expert Michael Edwards describes it to us: “Cedar, sandalwood, and vetiver; raw and simple.”

Property

Your bad hair excuses are about to end, as it lets you prime, polish and style with just one cream.

koa

Water-Resistant Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Mineral Sunscreen

Say it with us: “SPF lasts all year long.” Stay protected with this lightweight, yet incredibly hydrating, sunscreen.

Jack Black

Overnight Acne Treating Moisturizer

Prevent potential breakouts with this acne-busting face lotion.

Kiehl’s since 1851

Creamy eye treatment with avocado

Keep the skin under the eyes bright and tight, even if you have consumed too much alcohol.

Nordstrom’s Best Black Friday Home Deals

You will spend more time indoors than usual. Consider saving yourself those cold Sunday coffee walks by upgrading your makeshift kitchen café and gifting yourself a cozy blanket for optimal binge-watching. For more, check out our best Black Friday Amazon deals.

zwilling

Nfinzi Coffee Bean Grinder

The difference between pre-ground coffee and freshly ground beans is the difference between yours without any java and yours with it. (Better, in every way.)

you

31-Inch 19 Degree Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Wherever you’re going on vacation, you’ll want to get your luggage in one piece – and you’ll want them to arrive in this sleek, aluminum suitcase.

Le Creuset

Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven

It’s casserole season!

parachute

Birch Cotton Jacquard Coverlet

Looks good on your bed, and feels cozy on the couch when you finally get out of bed.

our place

Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Toaster

For the aspiring chef who has lots of ideas but not enough kitchen space.

Marshall

Emberton II Portable Speaker

It gives surround sound wherever you go.

