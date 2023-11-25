Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is still going on: Shop UGG, Ray-Ban, and more

shopping

At Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, save big on luxury brands and beyond. UK Press via Getty Images; GC Images; GC Images; Nordstrom

For bargain hunters, this may be the most wonderful time of the year.

With the holidays around the corner and Cyber ​​Monday almost upon us, retailers are slashing prices heavily on gift-ready buys — not to mention everyday essentials like headphones, kitchenware, and beauty staples.

And when it comes to all the above shopping, Nordstrom’s huge extended Black Friday sale has a lot to offer — including up to 60% off on a wide range of products.

Not sure where to start? We’ve scoured the sales for all the best deals on celebrity standbys.

From $100 off the Dyson AirWrap to stars of skin-care tools, read on for a selection of standouts worth adding to cart ASAP.

Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader’s blue and gold The Rich Cream bottles have appeared everywhere from Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Story to Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show” makeup chair. Right now, save a rare 25% on this intensive moisturizing cream.

Nordstrom

Katie Holmes stepped out in Ugg cozy slippers in 2015, and the popularity of the brand’s slip-on footwear has hardly waned since then. Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Kourtney Kardashian all sport similar designs.

Nordstrom

Kate Middleton has relied on Barbour jackets to stay stylish and warm for years. Shop similar styles like this quilt for a lower price this Black Friday.

Nordstrom

From music royalty like Taylor Swift to real-life royalty like Kate Middleton, plenty of famous people protect their eyes with Ray-Bans.

Nordstrom

Lots of famous faces rely on NuFace’s toning tools — including Kate Hudson, who reportedly praised the brand in a MindBodyGreen interview last year.

“When I do NewFace every day, I notice a huge difference in my skin. I didn’t expect this…it’s really shocking,” she said.

Nordstrom

Stars are flocking to Canada Goose’s warm down jackets. Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez have all owned versions of the popular puffer, making it one of the most celebrity-approved coat labels on the market.

Nordstrom

Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian and Oprah are all fans of Barefoot Dreams, known for its buttery-soft throws and blanket-like cardigans and robes.

Nordstrom

Aberje’s soft, stylish pajamas are no stranger to the small screen. Meghan Markle wore a pair on “Suits,” while Kris Jenner wore a pair on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Nordstrom

These underwear deals are very disappointing. Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and SZA are all fans of Hanky ​​Panky’s signature stretchy panties, which are currently more than half off.

Nordstrom

Stay hydrated in style with this on-sale tumbler from Hydroflask, the favorite brand of Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Julianne Hough.

Nordstrom

Our Place pans — which are designed to perform the function of 12 pieces of traditional cookware — have found fans in Selena Gomez, Oprah, Cameron Diaz and more.

Nordstrom

Are you looking for shoes fit for a princess? Kate Middleton has stepped out in similar Aquatalia designs over the years.

Nordstrom

With gift wrapping season upon us, consider treating someone special to Dyson’s viral, multi-tasking hair tool — at $100 off.

Nordstrom

Jenny Bird’s sleek hoops may look like a million bucks, but they’ll cost you very little. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ashley Graham all own earrings from the brand.

Nordstrom

Meghan Markle once praised Kate Somerville on her now-defunct blog The Tig, saying that this exfoliating treatment “will work for that at-home glow” if you can’t get to the brand’s LA-based salon.

Nordstrom

Even royalty wear workout-wear sometimes. Kate Middleton owns several styles from Sweaty Betty, an athleisure label that is currently included in Nordstrom’s extensive discounts.

Nordstrom

Save four figures on high-fashion purchases, like this pleated dress from Meghan Markle’s favorite Carolina Herrera.

Nordstrom

Over the years, Commando has become one of the favorite shapewear labels of celebrities. Save on tons of items from the brand for Black Friday, including these smoothing leggings.

Nordstrom

Kate Middleton caused a stir in 2021 when she ditched her skinny jeans for a straight-leg pair from And Other Stories. Shop similar styles on sale now.

Nordstrom

Save up to 50% on the Viral Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, which includes a hidden set of supportive shorts ideal for active days.

Nordstrom

A stunning design from longtime Hollywood favorite Kendra Scott, that offers both real diamonds and more budget-friendly sparkle.

Nordstrom

Kate Middleton has been seen carrying Longchamp’s famous Le Pliage tote several times over the years, and she has been a fan of the brand since her college graduation.

Nordstrom

Save over $100 on this pleated pleather skirt from Alice + Olivia, the label loved by Paris and Nicky Hilton, Katie Holmes, and more.

Nordstrom

Naked Wardrobe’s cute basics have found fans in the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Brittany Mahomes (to name a few). However, especially popular among the A-list set? The brand’s bodysuits love this long-sleeve option.

Lopez’s love may not have a price tag, but her Coach handbags definitely do. Luckily, the luxury brand’s styles are majorly marked down at Nordstrom right now, like this design that’s over $100 off.

Nordstrom

Reformation has gained a huge reputation in Hollywood, with stars like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift replicating its advanced basics.

Nordstrom

Another style that could fly off the shelves fast? These pumps, which Swift chose in black for a NYC dinner with Jack Antonoff earlier this year.

Nordstrom

Meghan Markle has several Veronica Beard styles, including a pair of vegan leather pants that she styled as part of a date-night look earlier this year.

Nordstrom

Both Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid frequently carry their Mansur Gavriel bags. Shop on-sale designs from Nordstrom’s label now, including this cinched beauty.

