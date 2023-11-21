Nordstrom sales were down, echoing pressure from the broader retail industry

Nordstrom’s sales declined year over year and it missed Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations.

The department store operator has pursued growth after years of stagnant sales.

Yet the retailer’s leaders emphasized progress with improving Nordstrom Rack’s performance and better positioning its inventory.

Shoppers exit Nordstrom at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on December 11, 2022.

Mark Makela | getty images

Nordstrom said Tuesday that sales declined about 7% year over year, echoing comments from other retailers about weak demand and budget-pressured consumers.

Yet the department store operator reiterated its full-year sales outlook, saying it expects revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenue, to decline between 4% to 6% from a year earlier.

It lowered its adjusted earnings per share forecast, saying it expects $1.90 to $2.10, excluding the impact of the closure of its stores and online business in Canada and any potential share buybacks.

Based on a survey of analysts from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, here’s how the retailer performed compared to analysts’ expectations in the fiscal third quarter:

Earnings per share: 25 cents, adjusted vs. 13 cents

Revenue: $3.32 billion vs. $3.40 billion expected

In the three-month period ended Oct. 28, Nordstrom’s net income rose to $67 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with a loss of $20 million, or 13 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The company had an impairment charge related to supply chain technology and related assets in the year-ago quarter.

Nordstrom is looking for growth after three consecutive years of sales being at or below pre-pandemic levels. The high-end department store missed out on the dramatic sales gains that other retailers experienced during the COVID pandemic when consumers had extra cash and fewer ways to spend it during the pandemic.

As part of that effort, the retailer has opened more of its off-price stores, Nordstrom Rack, and revamped the merchandise in those stores to emphasize its best-selling brands.

Yet Nordstrom’s efforts have been stark in an environment where shoppers aren’t buying discretionary items like clothes and, in some cases, are prioritizing experiences like concert tickets.

Other retailers also reported soft sales and indicated caution about the holiday season. Weak retail earnings dragged the stock market down on Tuesday. Best Buy and Lowe’s cut their fiscal fourth-quarter sales forecasts, and American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also disappointed investors with their holiday outlooks.

Nordstrom’s quarterly results also show the same. The company’s total revenue declined to $3.32 billion from $3.55 billion a year ago. At Nordstrom’s eponymous banner, net sales declined 9.4% and at its off-price banner, Nordstrom Rack, net sales declined 1.8%.

Digital sales declined 11.3% compared with the year-ago period, as the company suffered a loss from ending store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders, but the fiscal third quarter was offset by a week of the company’s anniversary sales. Growing up helped.

During the quarter, online sales accounted for about a third of Nordstrom’s total sales.

Yet on the earnings call with investors, Nordstrom emphasized its progress and some improving trends it has seen.

According to Chief Brand Officer Pete Nordstrom, most retailers’ categories were stronger in the third quarter than the second quarter in terms of year-over-year trends. He said beauty remains Nordstrom’s “top trip driver,” but merchandise related to accessories and activewear were also strong as shoppers flocked to new shoes from brands like New Balance and Hoka.

The company’s markdowns were lower in the three-month period compared with a year ago and its inventory was about 9% lower than the same period in 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Kathy Smith said on the call that Nordstrom is meeting its goals of driving more sales, improving profitability and managing increased costs. But he also mentioned the complex economic background.

“We are seeing a cautious consumer and it remains to be seen how changes in inflation, higher interest rates and the resumption of student loan repayments will impact discretionary consumer spending during the holiday season,” he said.

As of Tuesday’s close, Nordstrom shares had fallen 8% so far this year. It underperformed the S&P 500, which has gained about 18% during the period.

