NORBIT - Q3 2023 Results

Trondheim, 15 November 2023: NORBIT recorded continued growth in the third quarter, reporting revenue of NOK 328.6 million and EBITDA result of NOK 68.2 million, representing a margin of 21 percent. Revenue grew 22 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022, supported by underlying growth across all three business segments.

For the first nine months of the year, NORBIT delivered revenues of NOK 1 122.9 million and an EBITDA margin of 27 percent. This represents a growth rate of 37 percent from the same period in 2022.

The Oceans segment recorded revenues of NOK 134.1 million, an increase of 29 percent from the third quarter in 2022, and an EBITDA margin of 30 percent.

The Connectivity segment recorded revenues of NOK 115.8 million, growth of 44 percent, and EBITDA margin of 30 percent.

The Product Innovation and Realization segment recorded revenues of NOK 85.5 million and an EBITDA margin of 9 percent. Adjusting for customer reimbursement of extraordinary material costs, underlying growth for the segment was 14 percent.

“This has been the best third quarter in our history,” says Per Jørgen Weissethaunet, CEO of NORBIT. “We are proud to deliver solid results based on strong demand for our technology solutions in all three business areas.”

In early October, NORBIT completed the acquisition of Canadian marine technology company Ping Digital Signal Processing Inc., supporting its strategy to broaden the ocean segment’s product offering.

The outlook for NORBIT remains positive, with the fourth quarter historically being a strong quarter of the year for Oceans. The goal of delivering revenues of over NOK 1.5 billion and EBITDA margins of over 25 percent for the year has been reiterated. As part of the fourth quarter reporting in February, NORBIT will report financial targets for the period beyond 2023.

“Thanks to our hard-working and dedicated employees, who are aligned with our vision of being recognized as world-class and enabling people to explore more, we continue to deliver on our strategy of tailoring the technology to carefully selected applications.” Are doing. This is creating a strong foundation for long-term profitable growth,” says Weissethaunet.

Per Jørgen Weissethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Christian Rappe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About Norbit ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of customized technology for selected applications, in line with its mission to innovate, address challenges and promote sustainability through innovative solutions. The company is structured into three business areas to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation and Realization. The Ocean segment provides tailored technology solutions for global marine markets. The Connectivity segment offers wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation and Acquisition segment provides R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has approximately 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

for more information: www.norbit.com

This information counts as insider information and must be disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act §5-12.

This stock exchange announcement was published on 15 November 2023 at 07.00 CET by Alice Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA.

