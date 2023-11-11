Nonprofits are making progress tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain

ATLANTA (AP) — Along a busy residential street in Atlanta, a 68-year-old Vietnam War-era Army veteran has found what he calls a “match made in heaven.”

Harold Tilson Jr. found himself homeless earlier this year but for the past few months he has been living in transitional housing run by the nonprofit Veterans Empowerment Organization, or VEO. It provides emergency and permanent housing for dozens of previously homeless military veterans.

“If you’re homeless and you need help, you couldn’t ask for a better place to go because they take care of almost everything,” Tilson said.

It is part of a years-long effort by government agencies and nonprofits across the country to address homelessness among veterans. The number of homeless veterans has declined by 11% since January 2020 and by 55% over the past 13 years, according to government calculations. This is in stark contrast to the general homeless population.

Officials credit the Obama administration’s work to make housing veterans a top priority and the recent $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that boosted the Department of Veterans Affairs’ homeless programs and expanded rental assistance. Advocates also point to partnerships between government agencies, nonprofits, and corporate foundations.

Last month, the VA awarded $1 billion to community nonprofits for the coming year to tackle the issue, the largest grant ever, clinical operations at the Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Homelessness said Jill Albanese, director of.

“This is not something we are doing on our own: this is really something we are doing through partnerships,” Albanese said. “They are experts on homelessness in their communities.”

Nevertheless, the number of veterans living on the streets is significant. There are more than 33,000 homeless veterans, according to a 2022 point-in-time count conducted by the VA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

And much more still needs to be done, said Katherine Monette, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, calling it a “moving target” — just as people are becoming homeless, others become homeless every day. Affordable housing is important, he said, although communities across the country are struggling with it.

In addition to housing, VEO offers classes on financial literacy, accessing VA benefits and how to get on the path to employment and housing independence. There is also a common area for studying and a gym for working out.

“We are proud to say that we are not a shelter. It’s a program center, which means the veteran has to put some work into the game,” said Tony Kimbrough, a former military intelligence officer and CEO of the nonprofit, which started in 2008 with a two-bedroom house. . “We’re going to put a ton into it, but we expect to have a little back-and-forth.”

Tilson became homeless in February when he was kicked out of the triplex he rented south of Atlanta.

He spent the next month and a half sleeping on the street or in business doorways, relying on friends from his church for food or bathing. Church members steered him to local nonprofits and he eventually ended up at VEO, where he is living in emergency housing, taking a five-week financial literacy course and focusing on improving his credit score. Is.

Tilson, who suffered a stroke last year, said he required a knee replacement and hernia surgery to deal with the physical discomfort of carrying his belongings while he was homeless. A VA case manager is helping her achieve that, and she’s optimistic that in a few months she’ll have a chance to move into her own place with the help of VEO and another local nonprofit.

Tilson said her friends at church are thrilled with the help she’s getting, but “nobody could be happier than me.”

In addition to the 10 double-occupancy rooms to house veterans like Tilson at the emergency shelter, the VEO complex has 41 apartment units where veterans pay a few hundred dollars in rent. VA funding makes up the difference, allowing the nonprofit to reinvest the money and expand. Its next project is the construction of 20 single-occupancy bedrooms this winter.

VEO says its expansion would not be possible without a corporate donation of more than $2.3 million from the Home Depot Foundation.

The Atlanta-based foundation has helped nearly 50,000 homeless veterans nationwide through its partnerships with nonprofits like VEO. It has donated $500 million to veterans since 2011, and on Friday announced a commitment to give an additional $250 million by 2030.

Company employees have volunteered more than 1.5 million hours in service to veterans, including building or renovating 60,000 homes and facilities for veterans. On Friday, 20 members of “Team Depot” were completing a week-long project to create a garden with a water feature, in honor of Veterans Day.

“When we think about the role that corporate foundations can play, it boils down to three things,” said Jennifer A. Taylor, a political science professor at James Madison University and a military spouse who works with philanthropy and veterans. Let’s study the issues. “Are you a funder – giving grants to others to do things? Are you a doer – taking employees out into the community? Or are you a convener – bringing together thought leaders? Home Depot is doing all of these things.

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said the company’s philosophy was always housing-focused, but before 2011 it was “pretty uneven”. Then-CEO Frank Blake, realizing that thousands of employees were veterans or spouses of veterans, decided to focus on this. Company’s philanthropy on senior housing.

“It fits our culture,” Decker said.

Despite so much progress, there are still thousands of homeless veterans, including approximately 3,500 in the Los Angeles area.

Navy veteran Malcolm Harvey III spent years on the streets of Southern California, including Los Angeles’ Skid Row. In 2015, a representative from the nonprofit US Vets helped him get a job with the organization. After this there was a speech program by Home Depot Foundation.

Now, Harvey, 62, is married, owns a condo and works as program director at the Long Beach nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless.

“We can’t be numb to it,” Harvey said of the problem of homelessness among former service members.

“When they took the oath, put on the uniform and decided to defend this country, we made a promise to them,” he said.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude. But we are indebted to them for more than that: we are indebted to their actions.”

Associated Press writer Michael Casey in Boston contributed to this report.

If you are a veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for assistance.

