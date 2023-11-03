Regional planning officials Thursday awarded $5 million to Lift to Rise, a Coachella Valley nonprofit, to move toward building more affordable housing in the valley.

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Council voted to approve the award, which will be added to We Lift: Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund, a pool of funds that provides flexible, low-interest loans for development. which aims to increase the local supply of affordable housing.

The housing fund was formed by a partnership between Lift to Rise, the Low Income Investment Fund, Rural Community Assistance Corp. and Riverside County. As the loans are repaid, the money is re-borrowed within the community, meaning the money is used again and again to create different equitable and affordable housing options.

In addition to SCAG’s $5 million award, the Low Income Investment Fund and Rural Community Assistance Corp. will match contributions of another $5 million, bringing the total to We Lift: The Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund to $46 million.

Since launching in 2021, the Catalyst Fund has helped finance the construction of more than 600 affordable housing units. Previous projects include Vista Sunrise II Apartments in Palm Springs, JFM Villas Apartments in Indio, and Villa Verde Apartments in Coachella.

Renderings from development company Abode Communities show plans for the Villa Verde affordable apartment complex in Coachella.

Barrett Newkirk, spokesman for Lift to Rise, said the new funding will be deployed to support affordable projects and more than 250 units of affordable housing ready to receive loans.

“The new funding is not tied to specific projects, but Lift to Rise’s overall goal is to launch four new projects each year and help create 10,000 new units by 2028,” Barrett said.

That amount of new affordable housing would help reduce the number of rent-burdened valley residents by 30%, according to the Lift to Rise website.

“We are grateful to the leadership of municipalities across Southern California who have formed SCAG to recognize the impact of innovative ideas like Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund in addressing the current housing crisis,” said Heather Vacona, CEO of Lift to Rise. ” Said in a statement.

He said the award comes after “three years of advocacy from more than 70 dedicated local partners, thousands of community residents, and the leadership of Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia.”

In 2022, the Catalyst Fund received $15 million from the state of California through a budget allocation secured by Garcia, D-Coachella, and he also expressed gratitude for the new additional resources in a statement.

“We are grateful to have combined $20 million in state resources to accelerate the construction of local affordable housing,” Garcia said in a statement released by Lift to Rise.

In the Coachella Valley, two-thirds of households are rent burdened, meaning they pay more than a third of their income on rent.

“These additional funds build on the existing $2 million County of Coachella Valley Housing Catalyst Fund to support more quality, affordable housing for our county’s vulnerable populations,” said Mike Walsh, assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions. Will take advantage of the investment.” “Place-based public-private partnerships like the Catalyst Fund have proven successful in addressing local affordable housing needs, and Riverside County is proud to be an active partner in the network of organizations and residents that are working to give every person in the county Working for.” Safe, stable home.

The $5 million for Lift to Rise is part of $45 million awarded by SCAG to 14 applicants working on ways to increase housing supply, choice and affordability, particularly among vulnerable populations and the unhoused . Lift to Rise’s application was supported by letters from all nine Coachella Valley cities, the Riverside County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, the Lift to Rise Resident Leadership Table, the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, Garcia, Assembly Member Greg Wallis and Riverside County Supervisor Was. V. Manuel Perez.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: $5 million to help finance Palm Springs-area affordable housing

