UN officials and activists say negotiators have no time to lose.

COP28 delegates are running out of time to agree on how to limit planet-warming emissions and stave off the worst-case scenario of warming.

Tomorrow is the official last day of the historic climate talks, although the COP is often extended if countries cannot reach consensus.

Over the weekend, there was a heated debate about the future of fossil fuels.

Several different language options regarding ‘phasing out’ were being negotiated. Vanuatu’s climate change minister said yesterday that “small minority countries are blocking progress”.

EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra heavily criticized the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Saturday after a letter from the group reportedly urged countries to reject a deal targeting fossil fuels.

“Many people, including me, have seen it as disorganized, unhelpful, out of step with the state of the world in the context of the extremely dramatic state of our climate,” Hoekstra said.

‘Time to go into overdrive’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a vocal supporter of urgent climate action. He returned to the summit today and said it was “time to negotiate in good faith and face the challenge.”

He said negotiators should particularly focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions climate justice,

He said the global stocktake – the part of the talks that assesses where the world is with its climate goals and how it can reach them – would require “phasing out all fossil fuels” to reach the goal of limiting global temperature rise. Must be ended properly”. 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial times.

“We cannot keep throwing garbage on the street. We are out of streets and almost out of time,” Guterres said in brief remarks.

The sticking points for the global stocktake fall along familiar lines. Many countries, including small island states and countries in Europe and Latin America, are calling for the phasing out of fossil fuels, which are responsible for most of the warming on Earth. But other countries want weaker language that would somehow allow oil, gas and coal to keep burning.

Lisa Fischer, program lead at E3G, said it is likely to contain language of loopholes – for example the world before fossil fuels being “unregulated” – that leaves out alternatives to burning oil and gas but somehow captures pollution, Something that is difficult and expensive. The key thing, he said, will be how “continuous” is defined.

‘I win, you losing is a recipe for collective failure’

Another official deeply involved in the talks, Simon Still, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, spoke to the press this morning.

“None of us have slept much, so I’ll be incredibly brief in my comments,” he said.

He told reporters that as talks reach their climax at the summit, “climate wolves” remain at the door of the world.

“We don’t have a minute to lose in this crucial final stage and none of us have had much sleep,” Steele said. He said that “the areas where options need to be negotiated have been largely limited,” particularly how to reduce planet-warming emissions and “change with the appropriate means of support to deliver it.” “

When asked directly if there was a possibility that negotiators could leave Dubai without a deal, Stiehl did not deny that this could happen.

He said, “One thing is certain: I win, you losing is a recipe for collective failure.”

