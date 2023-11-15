Pune, India, November 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market The size is expected to increase significantly due to the current trend of health and fitness and increasing inclination towards healthy beverages. This market was valued at US$919.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$1,257.77 billion by the end of 2027.

Key players included in the research report:

Leading companies in the non-alcoholic beverages market are Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (Texas, US), Monster Beverage Corp. (California, US), PepsiCo, Inc. (New York, US), ITO EN Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia, US), Reeds, Inc. (Norwalk, US), The Kraft Heinz Company (Chicago, US), Appalachian Brewing Company (Harrisburg, US), Nestlé SA (Vevay, Switzerland), Arca Continental SAB de CV (Monterrey, Mexico).

Scope and divisions of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 8.20% 2027 price projection 1,257.77 billion US dollars Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size in 2019 919.13 billion US dollars historical data 2016-2018 number of pages 160 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by type

by distribution channel

by geography Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth Drivers Growing Popularity of Refreshing Drinks to Aid Profits

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating. The healthcare sector is facing a crisis of professionals and medical facilities and is not able to meet the needs of the increasing number of patients. Most of the regional and international businesses are also at a standstill due to the lockdown imposed by the governments of various countries. We hope that we will overcome this situation soon as various research and development centers are focusing on the development of an antidote to fight the novel coronavirus.

The global non-alcohol beverages market has been experiencing a remarkable transformation in recent years, reflecting changing consumer preferences, growing health-conscious mindset and innovative product offerings. As demand for non-alcohol alternatives continues to grow, this article highlights the dynamics of this ever-growing market, its key drivers, emerging trends and implications for both consumers and businesses.

The report is based on the following factors:

360-degree overview of the market focusing on drivers, restraints, challenges and upcoming opportunities

Nature of the market and list of key players operating in the market for non-alcohol beverages

Detailed list of divisions with names and figures of major sections

future of market

Division:

Carbonated soft drinks segment rose to prominence due to its refreshing properties

Among all segments by type, the carbonated soft drinks segment emerged as the dominant one, garnering 39.80% share in 2019. This segment holds the largest share in the beverage industry market due to its refreshing properties and cost-efficiency.

Drivers and restrictions:

Growing Popularity of Refreshing Drinks to Aid Profits

The increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases has encouraged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. These habits include regular exercise and fitness and consumption of nutritious food and beverages. The increasing inclination towards healthy lifestyle and eating habits is the major factor driving the growth of the global non-alcohol beverages market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of refreshing drinks and advent of innovative flavors and tastes will drive market growth over the forecast period.

On the contrary, fluctuations in prices of raw materials for making non-alcohol beverages and its availability, especially for seasonal fruits, may pose a major disruption to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the growth of e-commerce platforms and increasing production of soft drinks to meet the needs of consumers are likely to help the market see attractive growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Emerging Trends:

There is a growing demand for functional beverages, such as beverages rich in vitamins, minerals and adaptogens. These beverages promise various health benefits and cater to consumers who are looking for more than just refreshment. Environmentally conscious consumers are emphasizing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. Brands are increasingly adopting recyclable materials and reducing plastic use in their non-alcohol beverages.

Plant-based milk and dairy alternatives continue to grow in popularity, with consumers looking for healthy and ethical alternatives. Almond, soy, oat and other plant-based milk products are now widely available. In response to growing concerns about sugar consumption and its effects on health, many brands are developing beverages with less sugar and less calories. These options cater to health conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region has the largest shares due to increasing disposable income of people

Among all regions, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the non-alcohol beverages market in 2019. This is due to increasing modernization and adoption of western habits among people, resulting in increased spending on beverage products. On the other hand, the North American market earned US$199.53 billion and will grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for sports drinks and RTD beverages in the region. Furthermore, the Europe market will witness significant growth due to the decline in consumption of alcoholic beverages and the increasing popularity of ‘better for you’ products, which will lead to the consumption of healthy soft drinks.

competitive landscape:

Coca-Cola Company is dominating the market due to continuous innovations

The global market for non-alcohol beverages is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a handful of players holding major shares such as Nestlé SA, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc. Of these, coca dominates the market. -The Cola Company keeps track of continuous innovations in its beverage products. This includes the Vitaminwater range, probiotic drinks, fermented drinks and RTD beverages. In March 2019, this company launched a new Jaljeera flavored drink in the Indian market. Other players operating in this market are investing heavily on innovative product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market competition. Some others engage in collaborative efforts such as agreements and contracts, joint ventures and partnerships to attract significant revenue into the beverages industry market share in the coming years.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities emerging trends

key insights Overview of core/relevant markets Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Trade Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on beverage consumption trends Recent industry developments – policies, partnerships, new types of launches, and mergers and acquisitions

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Main findings/summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by type carbonated beverages RTD Coffee and Tea bottled water fruit drinks Other by distribution channel Supermarket/Hypermarket food service sector convenience stores specialty stores online retail by region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

North America Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Main findings/summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by type carbonated beverages RTD Coffee and Tea bottled water fruit drinks Other by distribution channel Supermarket/Hypermarket food service sector convenience stores specialty stores online retail by country



TOC released…!

Industry Development:

December 2019 – The launch of the Greenhouse Accelerator Program in North America in 2020 was announced by PepsiCo Company to provide a foundation for smart startup companies to follow the current trends in the non-alcohol beverage segment and earn a position in the market competition.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

