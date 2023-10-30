Nomura, Ledger Digital launch botanical garden in the sandbox metaverse – Ledger Insights – Blockchain for Enterprise

Today Nomura and its digital assets subsidiary Ledger Digital unveiled their Metaverse presence in The Sandbox. It has the feel of a Japanese botanical garden that is true to its heritage and sustainability.

Users can meet avatars of senior management and complete 20 tasks, including growing bonsai trees.

“Since our launch as Nomura’s digital assets subsidiary last year, we have been eager to explore the potential of the metaverse,” said Jez Mohidin, CEO of Ledger Digital. “We are excited to experience the new interactions enabled by this project and we look forward to our continued partnership with the digital company to further Nomura’s progress in the digital asset space.”

Ledger Digital’s initial activity focused on venture investments in the digital asset sector. Recently it launched its asset management arm with its Bitcoin Adoption Fund. Targeting institutional investors. And it is preparing to launch a digital asset trading arm.

Metaverse for financial institutions

The Sandbox, meanwhile, is a blockchain-based experience featuring voxel graphics, essentially 3D pixels. Its main competitor is Decentraland. Despite being vocal based, The Sandbox’s production values ​​are generally high. In this case, the Nomura – Ledger digital experience was developed by Cedric Bensoussan at Metaverse Studio Paris.

Many financial institutions are experimenting with the metaverse. Often the initial appearance is quite basic. But in the future, when people spend more of their (non-gaming) time in 3D worlds, investing and banking are likely to be conducted in the metaverse. One can imagine going to a bank branch and meeting an investment advisor. And some Metaverse objects, such as land in the sandbox, are considered investments in themselves.

In its early stages, the metaverse is more suitable for time-restricted events that attract a lot of people. Therefore, celebrity concerts or the ability to interact with celebrities have proven popular. Otherwise, it’s like going to a shopping mall for a few hours. The lack of activity slows down the atmosphere, even though there is plenty to do.

While NFTs and the metaverse are well past their hype stage in the West, there is significantly more activity in Asia. Dozens of NFTs are still launching every week in Japan.

The sandbox has proven more popular among Asian-focused financial institutions (DBS, HSBC, SCB 10X, Standard Chartered) and decentralands in the West (JP Morgan, CaixaBank, Fidelity, Mastercard). Meanwhile, Japanese banks and other enterprises have created the Japan Metaverse Economic Zone (JMEZ), although Nomura is not involved.

