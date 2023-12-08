Nominated Finance Commissioner can't confirm budget preparation amid vendor payment concerns

During the Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary confirmation hearing, Kevin McCurdy, nominee for Commissioner of the Treasury Department, acknowledged uncertainty regarding the availability of fiscal year 2024 budgets for various government departments and agencies.

Asked by Senator Donna Fright-Gregory whether all budgets for fiscal year 2024 were “loaded and available for departments and agencies to spend, obligate, etc.,” Mr. McCurdy initially cited responsibility for the Office of Management and Budget. Postponed, but later accepted. “I can’t say that with 100 percent certainty. I don’t want to lie to you and say yes.” Dissatisfied with his answer, Ms. Fright-Gregory said, “You need to know, you need to know.”

The admission came amid discussion over the ongoing challenges of the finance department, especially related to vendor payments and cash management. Addressing Senator Angel Bollocks Jr., Mr. McCurdy acknowledged the urgency of resolving long-standing vendor payment delays, saying, “This is not in vain to me… We need to better manage our cash. “And we need to find a way to reduce that long lag time.” In receiving vendor payments.”

Mr. McCurdy highlighted a fundamental issue within the department: “Collections are seasonal, and billings are static.” He stressed the need for the department officials to bridge the gap between fluctuating collections and consistent bill payments. He also addressed concerns raised by Senator Kenneth Gittens about reports of checks being cut but not delivered to vendors. Mr. McCurdy speculated that these delays may be related to the need for departments and agencies to complete their draws before issuing federal funds and checks.

Senator Carla Joseph inquired about specific strategies to deal with the chronic problem of delayed payments to vendors. Mr McCurdy responded that discussions were ongoing with banking partners to find solutions to balance cash inflows and outflows, but no definitive solution had been reached.

In his testimony, Mr. McCurdy stressed the importance of accountability within the Finance Department. He said that, as a small community, “we sometimes don’t always follow our policies and procedures. And I think that’s something we need to get better at.”

The commissioner-designate’s comments at the hearing came two days after the consortium revealed layoffs in the VI tourism department because the department’s fiscal year 2024 budget was not made available to it. But DOT is not the only government branch suffering due to budgetary constraints. According to government officials with knowledge of the matter, many departments and agencies have not received their 2024 allocations even three months after the new budget cycle.

