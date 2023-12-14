NOMFRO Technologies' NTEEP 4.0 is catalyzing African entrepreneurship for global impact – TDPel Media

NOMFRO Technologies’ NTEEP 4.0 is catalyzing African entrepreneurship for global impact – TDPelMedia

NTEEP 4.0: Paving the way for global impact

NOMFRO Technologies Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) unveiled its latest initiative, NTEEP 4.0 – ‘Empowering African Startups for Global Impact’.

The initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs across Africa with essential business skills, driving growth and global relevance.

A visionary vision for African entrepreneurship

CEO and Program Director, Adams John Smart, highlights the transformative potential of African startups in shaping the economic landscape of the continent.

Emphasizing the importance of NTEEP’s role, Smart envisions African entrepreneurs writing the script of the future, fostering innovation and becoming the next generation of billionaires.

NTEEP’s proven track record

Since its inception in 2020, NTEEP has positively impacted over 600 startups across Africa. By focusing on training, providing critical business tools and nurturing a supportive community, the project has established itself as a catalyst for growth in the ever-evolving digital sector.

Enhancing entrepreneurial skills and access

NTEEP 4.0’s month-long intensive training, led by industry experts, highlights important entrepreneurial aspects such as business development, strategy and management. With a strategic focus on digital marketing, the program prepares participants to effectively use digital platforms for business expansion.

Empowering through technology and mentorship

Recognizing the vital role of technology, NTEEP provides startups with access to cutting-edge tools to thrive in the digital age.

Entrepreneurs will benefit from a sponsored business website, grow their online presence, and receive long-term guidance to strengthen their journey towards success.

Opportunities and Applications

To qualify for funding, startups in Africa at the idea or early stage, showing potential for growth and focusing on African women, youth or children, can apply for free through the website. NTEEP 4.0 aims to boost entrepreneurship across Africa and propel startups towards global recognition.

