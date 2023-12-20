Nomadic Washroom victorious at Great British Entrepreneurship Awards

Successful Mid Wales business Nomadic Washrooms has added another national honor to its growing collection.

The company, based near Welshpool, won the 2023 ‘Maker and Creator’ title for Wales at the Eliza Banks Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

This accolade adds to their impressive portfolio, which includes ‘Best Tourism and Leisure Business in Wales’ at the National Start-Up Awards and the Start-Up Business Award at the Powys Business Awards last year.

Founded by Kate and Stu Richards, Nomadic Washrooms has quickly grown from a personal need to rent luxury restrooms for their wedding to a nationally recognized business and brand.

Their eco-friendly, luxury washrooms have redefined standards in the industry, providing exclusive services for weddings, parties, festivals, TV sets and more across the UK.

He received his latest award at a ceremony in London honoring Britain’s brightest and best entrepreneurs. This year, Elica Bank received over 5,000 entrants across all categories, reflecting the level of prestige that comes with the award.

Recognition by the Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards shows that the entrepreneurial spirit is thriving in Mid Wales.

Nomad Toilet – Stu and Kate

Francesca James, Founder of the Awards, says Nomadic Washrooms’ journey from start-up to award-winning company is a story of outstanding innovation and an unwavering commitment to quality.

The Welsh Government has also recognized the contribution of nomadic toilets to the local economy and tourism sector. Economy Minister Vaughan Gethin acknowledged the company’s achievements and their role in promoting Welsh business on the national stage.

As Nomadic Washrooms continues to grow, the owners remain dedicated to their roots in Welshpool, contributing to the local economy and setting the bar for entrepreneurial success.

Kate and Stu are also closely involved with the charity Self Help Africa. He recently joined forces to donate 25 new toilets in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area of ​​Bangladesh, among other fundraising, through a new project being developed by the charity and United Purpose, known as the Blue Schools+ programme. Hosted a charity ball in Montgomery, along with other activities.

The couple said: “After starting out in a shed in Forden, it’s hard to believe how far we’ve come in the last few years. This year, we have further expanded our range of luxury toilets and washrooms and recently opened a second depot in Oxfordshire, with more exciting expansion plans for next year.

“We want to thank and dedicate this new award to our amazing team, family, friends and customers, as without their support none of this would be possible.”

