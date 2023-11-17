Nokia (NOK) solutions to support digitalization in Switzerland

nokia corporation NOK recently announced that Swisscom has completed the deployment of its optical networking solution to upgrade and establish a flexible, high-capacity network infrastructure across the country. Swisscom, the largest telecommunications provider in Switzerland, launched the Newton (Next Evolution Wavelength Transport Optical Network) project to accelerate digital transformation, with Nokia serving as the primary supplier in the venture.

Under the project, the Swiss carrier collaborated with Nokia to enhance communications infrastructure by setting up 22 critical backbone sites and 560 metro sites. The successful deployment of Nokia’s optical networking hardware and software products enables massive scalability across a range of services from 1G to 400G. With this huge capacity, the solution is to optimize traffic management with faster service delivery, automating routine tasks. Its impressive low power consumption feature also ensures the environmental sustainability of the project.

Following the successful completion of the Newton project, Nokia has begun service migration to a higher capacity optical transport network. It will provide Swisscom with service-oriented, high-performance network capacity. Nokia is also introducing its WaveSuite applications, which enable advanced analytics and real-time network monitoring. This tool will empower Swisscom to adapt to rapidly changing market demands, ensure network resource utilization and maximize revenue potential.

The increasing dependence on various data-intensive applications such as cloud computing, video streaming, remote work and learning software applications has resulted in high demand for robust connectivity. Leveraging Nokia’s industry-leading expertise in optical networks will empower Swisscom to support enterprises and residences with reliable fixed and wireless services across the country.

Nokia is transforming global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, managing mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, it is changing the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.

The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. To strengthen its leading position in the market, the company is moving from economy-scale network operating models to on-demand by offering its customers the easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Facilitates the transition to powered operations. , It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.

The stock has fallen 25.2% in the past year, compared to the industry’s decline of 3.9%.

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

