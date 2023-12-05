Nokia falls to three-year low after losing major AT&T deal to rival Ericsson

Nokia fell to a three-year low after losing out to rival Ericsson on a key contract with telecoms giant AT&T on the rollout of open-radio access networks (Open RAN) in the US.

Stockholm-listed shares of Sweden’s Ericsson rose sharply on Tuesday morning after securing the deal.

AT&T’s spending on its five-year contract with Ericsson could cost close to $14 billion, the companies said.

Ericsson recently announced that it plans to cut 8,500 jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.

Shares of Finland’s Nokia fell to a three-year low after the telecom company missed out on a major deal with industry giant AT&T in the US to launch a new telecoms network.

At 9:40 a.m. London time, Helsinki-listed Nokia shares fell 7% on news that AT&T would partner with Swedish rival Ericsson to manufacture 5G equipment for the project at its factory in Lewisville, Texas. Ericsson’s Stockholm-listed shares were up 7.4%.

Its five-year contract with Ericsson could cost AT&T about $14 billion, the companies said Monday. The partnership includes the deployment of an open radio access network (Open RAN) in the US, which AT&T expects to use for 70% of its wireless network traffic by the end of 2026.

The partnership decision deals a significant blow to Nokia due to the loss of market share as a supplier to AT&T, which will demand replacement of existing equipment in many locations.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark called the news “disappointing”, but said the company is “fully committed” to Open RAN and has a strategy to diversify its business and improve profitability.

The company already faces a troubled financial picture after third-quarter earnings declined due to cost-cutting by customers.

On Monday it said it expects revenue from AT&T in its mobile networks division, which has accounted for 5-8% of net sales in the year so far, to decline over the next two to three years.

It said a previously announced cost-cutting plan, which it announced in October, would cut up to 14,000 jobs, partially offsetting the impact of AT&T’s decision. Nokia will continue to supply products and services to AT&T in various other areas.

The US titan is also partnering with Japan’s companies like Fujitsu, Intel and Dell.

Open RAN or ORAN networks represent a cost- and power-cutting shift for telecommunications companies to use cloud-based software and equipment from multiple suppliers rather than proprietary equipment supplied by a small number of large companies that do not work together. represent. The move has faced some opposition from vendors over concerns of loss of business opportunities.

“Through this collaboration, we will open up radio access networks, drive innovation, increase competition, and connect more Americans with 5G and fiber,” AT&T Networks executive vice president Chris Samber said in a statement Monday.

