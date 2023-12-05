Nokia Oyj

Nokia comments on AT&T vendor plans

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has an extensive relationship with AT&T, supplying products and services in wireless, wireline and other network technologies, as well as similar relationships with other major North American network operators.

Nokia is aware of AT&T’s plans to commit to Open RAN deployment in collaboration with other vendors over the next five years. As a result, Nokia now expects revenues from AT&T in mobile networks to decline over the next 2-3 years. AT&T’s share of total mobile network sales in 2023 was 5-8%. Nokia is expected to partially mitigate the impact of AT&T’s decision by taking already announced actions to reduce its cost base. Nokia expects mobile networks to remain profitable in the coming years, but this decision will delay the timeline for achieving double-digit operating margins by up to 2 years.

Nokia has invested heavily over the years to provide market leading radio technology and a highly competitive product portfolio. This has helped it achieve the highest 5G market share since Q1 2022 among top RAN suppliers, reaching 29% in Q3, excluding China (Source: Dell’Oro). Nokia remains one of the few global vendors of mobile network equipment that has the significant scale and R&D investment capacity to deliver market-leading products to customers and the company is taking action to reduce its cost-base. It will protect its R&D output.

The company is also a recognized leader in Open RAN. It is fully committed to O-RAN and working with its ecosystem of partners to deliver increased choice and industry leading performance in O-RAN. Recently, Japan’s NTT DOCOMO has chosen Nokia’s O-RAN 5G network for its commercial deployment.

Nokia remains a major partner for AT&T in both its network infrastructure and cloud and network services businesses. AT&T will also continue to purchase products such as microwave radio links and femto solutions from mobile networks. AT&T confirmed to Nokia that although its decision was motivated by reasons specific to AT&T, it believes Nokia has highly competitive products and services in radio access networks (RAN) and an accomplished R&D. D is the capacity.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said, “While the news from AT&T is disappointing, our mobile networks business has made significant progress in recent years, increasing our RAN market share and technology leadership. I strongly believe we have the right strategy to create value for our shareholders in the future with opportunities to acquire share, diversify our business and improve our profitability. Mobile networks are vital to our global connected future and as I have said before the cloud computing and AI revolutions will not be realized without significant investment in networks whose capabilities have greatly improved. “Our customers can rest assured that we will continue to invest in R&D and develop market-leading products for them.”

Nokia will provide in-depth information on its strategy and mobile networks and cloud and network services at the group level at its Investor Progress Update event in Espoo, Finland on Tuesday 12 December, with the event also being webcast.

