Nokia Bell Labs and Aramco announce R&D collaboration to support priority industries

The collaboration is expected to develop advanced Industry 4.0/4IR digital use cases and validate proof of concept solutions for various industrial sectors.

The solution aims to accelerate the digital transformation of industries globally and in the Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

08 November 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia Bell Labs, Nokia’s research arm, and Aramco, the world’s largest energy company, have signed a non-binding agreement to support Industry 4.0/4IR digital use-case creation and proof of concept development for priority industrial sectors. Research and Development Cooperation Agreement has been signed. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Building on the vision of the recently launched Aramco Digital Company, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is envisaged to accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and globally. The collaboration seeks to leverage both companies’ cutting-edge research and technologies to advance digital use-cases for a variety of industries including oil and gas, utilities, mining, manufacturing and logistics.

The companies are expected to collaborate on research and development efforts, develop joint proof-of-concept solutions, and validate technologies in real-world deployments to expand enterprise industrial automation applications, thereby simplifying industrial operations. New capacity will open up. The collaboration will aim to focus on fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for 5G and emerging technologies to integrate cutting-edge technologies that will help shape the future of industrial sectors.

Nabil Nuaim, Aramco Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia Bell Labs, the award-winning research arm of Nokia. This MoU represents a major step towards digitalizing our industries and transforming our national talent capabilities. Together, we aim to drive innovation To foster a culture of innovation that is to push boundaries. This is possible in our industrial sectors during this Industry 4.0 era.”

Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, said: “This collaboration with Aramco reflects our commitment to foster innovation and jointly develop advanced industrial use cases with world-leading ecosystem partners. Together, we will accelerate the digital transformation of industries delivering new technologies for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future. We look forward to co-creating groundbreaking solutions that can open up new business opportunities for industrial operations in Saudi Arabia and globally.

