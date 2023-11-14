Node embedding-based graph autoencoder outlier detection for adverse pregnancy outcomes

International Pregnancy | Guttmacher Institute. Accessed 24 May 2022. [Online]. Available: https://www.guttmacher.org/global/pregnancy

Bearak, J. et al. Unintended pregnancy and abortion by income, region, and the legal status of abortion: Estimates from a comprehensive model for 1990–2019. Lancet Glob. Health 8(9), e1152–e1161. https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(20)30315-6 (2020). Google Scholar

Number of births per year. Accessed 24 May 2022. [Online]. Available: https://www.theworldcounts.com/populations/world/births

Special Focus on Global Fertility WORLD POPULATION GLOBAL TOTAL FERTILITY RATE % OF ALL BIRTHS GLOBALLY TO MOTHERS AGES 35+.

Teitelman, A. M., Welch, L. S., Hellenbrand, K. G. & Bracken, M. B. Effect of maternal work activity on preterm birth and low birth weight. Am. J. Epidemiol. 131(1), 104–113. https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfordjournals.aje.a115463 (1990). Google Scholar

Shah, P. S. et al. Intention to become pregnant and low birth weight and preterm birth: A systematic review. Matern. Child Health J. 15(2), 205–216. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10995-009-0546-2 (2011). Google Scholar

Russell, R. B. et al. Cost of hospitalization for preterm and low birth weight infants in the United States. Pediatrics 120(1), e1–e9. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2006-2386 (2007). Google Scholar

Windham, G. C., Hopkins, B., Fenster, L. & Swan, S. H. Prenatal active or passive tobacco smoke exposure and the risk of preterm delivery or low birth weight. Epidemiology 11(4), 427–433 (2000). Google Scholar

Rahman, M. O. et al. Detecting geographical clusters of low birth weight and/or preterm birth in Japan. Sci. Rep. 13(1), 1788. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-28642-9 (2023). Google Scholar

Grote, N. K. et al. A meta-analysis of depression during pregnancy and the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and intrauterine growth restriction. Arch. Gen. Psychiatry 67(10), 1012–1024. https://doi.org/10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2010.111 (2010). Google Scholar

Stieb, D. M., Chen, L., Eshoul, M. & Judek, S. Ambient air pollution, birth weight and preterm birth: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Environ. Res. 117, 100–111. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2012.05.007 (2012). Google Scholar

Taha, Z., Hassan, A. A., Wikkeling-Scott, L. & Papandreou, D. Factors associated with preterm birth and low birth weight in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 17(4), 1382. https://doi.org/10.3390/IJERPH17041382 (2020). Google Scholar

Desiani, A., Primartha, R., Arhami, M. & Orsalan, O. Naive bayes classifier for infant weight prediction of hypertension mother. In Journal of Physics: Conference Series, 012005 (Institute of Physics Publishing, 2019). https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-6596/1282/1/012005

Reduction of Low Birth Weight: A South Asia Priority—PDF Free Download. Accessed 11 Jan 2021. [Online]. Available: https://docplayer.net/20755175-Reduction-of-low-birth-weight-a-south-asia-priority.html

Li, J. et al. Comparison of different machine learning approaches to predict small for gestational age infants. IEEE Trans. Big Data 6(2), 334–346. https://doi.org/10.1109/TBDATA.2016.2620981 (2020). Google Scholar

Liu, L. et al. Global, regional, and national causes of under-5 mortality in 2000–15: An updated systematic analysis with implications for the sustainable development goals. Lancet 388(10063), 3027–3035. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(16)31593-8 (2016). Google Scholar

Blencowe, H. et al. Born too soon: The global epidemiology of 15 million preterm births. Reprod. Health 10(1), S2. https://doi.org/10.1186/1742-4755-10-S1-S2 (2013). Google Scholar

Lincetto, O. & Banerjee, A. World prematurity day: Improving survival and quality of life for millions of babies born preterm around the world. Am. J. Physiol.-Lung Cell. Mol. Physiol. 319(5), L871–L874. https://doi.org/10.1152/ajplung.00479.2020 (2020). Google Scholar

Zimmermann, L. J. I., Kostenzer, J. & Mader, S. Tackling bronchopulmonary dysplasia to improve preterm health: A call for family-centered care at World Prematurity Day 2020. Am. J. Physiol.-Lung Cell. Mol. Physiol. 319(5), L867–L870. https://doi.org/10.1152/ajplung.00415.2020 (2020). Google Scholar

Preterm birth is associated with xenobiotics and predicted by the vaginal metabolome | Nature Microbiology. Accessed 08 Feb 2023. [Online]. Available: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-022-01293-8

Wu, Z. et al. A comprehensive survey on graph neural networks. IEEE Trans. Neural Netw. Learn. Syst. 32(1), 4–24. https://doi.org/10.1109/TNNLS.2020.2978386 (2021). Google Scholar

Du, X., Yu, J., Chu, Z., Jin, L. & Chen, J. Graph autoencoder-based unsupervised outlier detection. Inf. Sci. 608, 532–550. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ins.2022.06.039 (2022). Google Scholar

Feng, M., Wan, L., Li, Z., Qing, L. & Qi, X. Fetal weight estimation via ultrasound using machine learning. IEEE Access 7, 87783–87791. https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2019.2925803 (2019). Google Scholar

Campos Trujillo, O., Perez-Gonzalez, J. & Medina-Bañuelos, V. Early prediction of weight at birth using support vector regression. In IFMBE Proceedings, 37–41 (Springer, 2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-30648-9_5

Khan, W. et al. Infant low birth weight prediction using graph embedding features. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 20(2), 1317. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph20021317 (2023). Google Scholar

Khan, W. et al. Infant birth weight estimation and low birth weight classification in United Arab Emirates using machine learning algorithms. Sci. Rep. 12(1), 12110. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14393-6 (2022). Google Scholar

Mercer, B. M. et al. The preterm prediction study: A clinical risk assessment system. Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 174(6), 1885–1895. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0002-9378(96)70225-9 (1996). Google Scholar

Lee, K. S. & Ahn, K. H. Artificial neural network analysis of spontaneous preterm labor and birth and its major determinants. J. Korean Med. Sci. https://doi.org/10.3346/JKMS.2019.34.E128 (2019). Google Scholar

Tran, T., Luo, W., Phung, D., Morris, J., Rickard, K. & Venkatesh, S. Preterm birth prediction: Deriving stable and interpretable rules from high dimensional data. https://doi.org/10.48550/arxiv.1607.08310 (2016)

Sun, Q. et al. Machine learning-based prediction model of preterm birth using electronic health record. J. Healthc. Eng. 2022, 1–12. https://doi.org/10.1155/2022/9635526 (2022). Google Scholar

Koivu, A. & Sairanen, M. Predicting risk of stillbirth and preterm pregnancies with machine learning. Health Inf. Sci. Syst. 8(1), 14. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13755-020-00105-9 (2020). Google Scholar

Kuhle, S. et al. Comparison of logistic regression with machine learning methods for the prediction of fetal growth abnormalities: A retrospective cohort study. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 18(1), 333. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12884-018-1971-2 (2018). Google Scholar

Belaghi, R. A., Beyene, J. & McDonald, S. D. Prediction of preterm birth in nulliparous women using logistic regression and machine learning. PLOS ONE 16(6), e0252025. https://doi.org/10.1371/JOURNAL.PONE.0252025 (2021). Google Scholar

Borson, N. S., Kabir, M. R., Zamal, Z. & Rahman, R. M. Correlation analysis of demographic factors on low birth weight and prediction modeling using machine learning techniques. In Proceedings of the World Conference on Smart Trends in Systems, Security and Sustainability, WS4 2020, 169–173 (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc., 2020). https://doi.org/10.1109/WorldS450073.2020.9210338

Loreto, P., Peixoto, H., Abelha, A. & Machado, J. Predicting low birth weight babies through data mining. In Advances in Intelligent Systems and Computing, 568–577 (Springer Verlag, 2019). https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-16187-3_55

Arabi Belaghi, R., Beyene, J. & McDonald, S. D. Clinical risk models for preterm birth less than 28 weeks and less than 32 weeks of gestation using a large retrospective cohort. J. Perinatol. 41(9), 2173–2181. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01109-3 (2021). Google Scholar

Díaz, E. et al. Machine learning as a tool to study the influence of chronodisruption in preterm births. J. Ambient Intell. Humaniz. Comput. 13(1), 381–392. https://doi.org/10.1007/S12652-021-02906-6 (2021). Google Scholar

Lee, K. S. et al. Association of preterm birth with depression and particulate matter: Machine learning analysis using national health insurance data. Diagnostics 11(3), 555. https://doi.org/10.3390/DIAGNOSTICS11030555 (2021). Google Scholar

Al Haddad, A. et al. Mutaba’ah—Mother and Child Health Study: Protocol for a prospective cohort study investigating the maternal and early life determinants of infant, child, adolescent and maternal health in the United Arab Emirates. BMJ Open 9(8), e030937. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2019-030937 (2019). Google Scholar

Ma, X. et al. A comprehensive survey on graph anomaly detection with deep learning. IEEE Trans. Knowl. Data Eng. https://doi.org/10.1109/TKDE.2021.3118815 (2021). Google Scholar

Tsuang, M. Schizophrenia: Genes and environment. Biol. Psychiatry 47(3), 210–220. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0006-3223(99)00289-9 (2000). Google Scholar

Grover, A. & Leskovec, J. node2vec: Scalable feature learning for networks. In Proceedings of the 22nd ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining, in KDD ’16. 855–864 (Association for Computing Machinery, New York, NY, USA, 2016). https://doi.org/10.1145/2939672.2939754

Chen, H., Sultan, S. F., Tian, Y., Chen, M. & Skiena, S. Fast and accurate network embeddings via very sparse random projection. arXiv, Aug 29, 2019. Accessed Mar 11 2023. [Online]. Available: http://arxiv.org/abs/1908.11512

Davis, J. & Goadrich, M. The relationship between precision-recall and ROC curves. In Proceedings of the 23rd International Conference on Machine Learning—ICML ’06, 233–240 (ACM Press, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 2006). https://doi.org/10.1145/1143844.1143874

Rose, M. S., Pana, G. & Premji, S. Prenatal maternal anxiety as a risk factor for preterm birth and the effects of heterogeneity on this relationship: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Biomed. Res. Int. 2016, 8312158. https://doi.org/10.1155/2016/8312158 (2016). Google Scholar

Romero, R. et al. The role of inflammation and infection in preterm birth. Semin. Reprod. Med. 25(1), 21–39. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-2006-956773 (2007). Google Scholar

Ion, R. & Bernal, A. L. Smoking and preterm birth. Reprod. Sci. 22(8), 918–926. https://doi.org/10.1177/1933719114556486 (2015). Google Scholar

Choltus, H. et al. Cigarette smoke condensate exposure induces receptor for advanced glycation end-products (RAGE)-dependent sterile inflammation in amniotic epithelial cells. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 22(15), 8345. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22158345 (2021). Google Scholar

Senthilkumar, D. & Paulraj, S, Prediction of Low Birth Weight Infants and Its Risk Factors Using Data Mining Techniques.

Kumar, S. N. et al. Predicting risk of low birth weight offspring from maternal features and blood polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon concentration. Reprod. Toxicol. 94, 92–100. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.reprotox.2020.03.009 (2020). Google Scholar

Yarlapati, A. R., Roy Dey, S. & Saha, S. Early prediction of LBW cases via minimum error rate classifier: A statistical machine learning approach. In 2017 IEEE International Conference on Smart Computing, SMARTCOMP 2017, (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc., 2017). https://doi.org/10.1109/SMARTCOMP.2017.7947002

Faruk, A., Cahyono, E. S., Eliyati, N. & Arifieni, I. Prediction and classification of low birth weight data using machine learning techniques. Indones. J. Sci. Technol. 3(1), 18–28. https://doi.org/10.17509/ijost.v3i1.10799 (2018). Google Scholar

Akhtar, F. et al. Diagnosis and prediction of large-for-gestational-age fetus using the stacked generalizationmethod. Appl. Sci. 9(20), 4317. https://doi.org/10.3390/app9204317 (2019). Google Scholar

Akhtar, F. et al. Effective large for gestational age prediction using machine learning techniques with monitoring biochemical indicators. J. Supercomput. 76(8), 6219–6237. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11227-018-02738-w (2020). Google Scholar

Al Habashneh, R., Khader, Y. S., Al Jabali, O. & Alchalabi, H. Prediction of preterm and low birth weight delivery by maternal periodontal parameters: Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. Matern. Child Health J. 17(2), 299–306. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10995-012-0974-2 (2013). Google Scholar

Ahmadi, P. et al. Prediction of low birth weight using random forest: A comparison with logistic regression. J. Paramed. Sci. 8(3), 36–43. https://doi.org/10.22037/jps.v8i3.15412 (2017). Google Scholar

Hussain, Z. & Borah, M. D. Birth weight prediction of new born baby with application of machine learning techniques on features of mother. J. Stat. Manag. Syst. 23(6), 1079–1091. https://doi.org/10.1080/09720510.2020.1814499 (2020). Google Scholar

Lu, Y., Zhang, X., Fu, X., Chen, F. & Wong, K. K. L. Ensemble machine learning for estimating fetal weight at varying gestational age. In 33rd AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, AAAI 2019, 31st Innovative Applications of Artificial Intelligence Conference, IAAI 2019 and the 9th AAAI Symposium on Educational Advances in Artificial Intelligence, EAAI 2019, 9522–9527 (AAAI Press, 2019). https://doi.org/10.1609/aaai.v33i01.33019522

Akbulut, A., Ertugrul, E. & Topcu, V. Fetal health status prediction based on maternal clinical history using machine learning techniques. Comput. Methods Programs Biomed. 163, 87–100. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmpb.2018.06.010 (2018). Google Scholar