Nocturnal abstract artist John Shashti moves into NFTs there are stories

(Stories Editorial):- Manhattan, New York November 18, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – An established traditional artist is joining the NFT market. NFT investors can now purchase Night Abstract artwork as NFTs. Artist John Shashati, aka Nocturnal Abstract, continues his theme of progress with a variation on traditional means with a series of NFT exclusive drops on OpenSea.

NYC | Tampa FL based artist, John Shashti has always used a whimsical charm in his traditional artwork. He is known as a NYC urban legend, seen late at night on the streets of NYC drawing, painting and sharing the underlying message within the works to mesmerize people. The story of Night Saar is quite compelling.

Shashti’s original artwork started out very simple to look at. It appears to resemble a series of black and white geometric shapes, a type of doodle made using black ink on paper. The view was interesting, however, the story behind the works is what makes Nocturnal Abstractions an experience. The works contain a very complex story told through hidden words, images and connections found within the black and white lines.

Each piece also has a narrative that focuses on change, transformation, progress, and predictions about the future. Art lovers who follow the night essence are often curious to know more. Shashti was able to share an example of his underlying vision at a recent art show called Transformation. He didn’t share the full story for some reason, but he was able to demonstrate the concept, share examples, and answer questions to create a buzz among attendees. Performing arts became an experience.

The intrigue of the entire art experience rises to another level when considering that each narrative Shashati has written has been bottled, corked, and set free in the Atlantic Ocean along with a copy of the corresponding artwork. Has been done. In addition, many works are buried in secure storage at unknown locations around the world. There will come a time, perhaps hundreds of years from now, when these things will come to the surface.

Shashwati is clearly focusing on change and progress by transitioning from traditional mediums to NFTs. All the wonderful components of traditional black and white works, have now become the backdrop for unique abstract overlays (in some cases done in chalk, paint or entirely digital art). In all cases, the final work is reformatted into an NFT.

At least the concept, history and stories of Ratri Saar are unique. The artwork is extremely interesting and reaches a wide audience. Additional touches on how the narrative and hidden actions were handled create a component of value and interest. With the right identity and performance Shashti could be the future of the NFT sector.

