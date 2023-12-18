Nocturnal abstract artist John Shashti moves into NFTs there are stories

Artist: John Shashti | NYC | Tampa | NocturnalAbstract.com

(Stories Editorial):- Manhattan, New York November 18, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – An established traditional artist is joining the NFT market. NFT investors can now purchase Night Abstract artwork as NFTs. Artist John Shashati, aka Nocturnal Abstract, continues his theme of progress with a twist on traditional means with a series of NFT exclusive drops on OpenSea.

NYC | Tampa FL based artist, John Shashti has always used a whimsical charm in his traditional artwork. Known as an NYC urban legend, he is seen drawing, painting and sharing the underlying messages within the works to mesmerize people on the streets of NYC late at night. The story of Knight Saar is quite interesting.

Shashti’s original artwork started out simple enough to look at. It appears to be a series of black and white geometric shapes, a type of doodle made using black ink on paper. The visuals were intriguing, however, it is the story behind the works that makes Nocturnal Abstractions an experience. The works contain a very complex story told through hidden words, images and connections that are found within the black and white lines.

Each piece also has a narrative that focuses on change, transformation, progress, and predictions about the future. Art lovers who follow the night essence are often curious to know more. Shashi was able to share an example of his underlying vision at a recent art show called Transformation. He didn’t share the whole story for some reason, but he was able to demonstrate the concept, share examples, and answer questions to generate excitement among attendees. Performing arts became an experience.

The intrigue of the entire art experience rises to another level when considering that each narrative written by Shashti has been bottled, corked, and set free in the Atlantic Ocean along with a copy of the corresponding artwork. Has been done. Furthermore, many of the works are buried in secure storage at unknown locations around the world. There will come a time, perhaps hundreds of years from now, when these things will come to the surface.

Shashwati is clearly focused on change and progress by transitioning from traditional mediums to NFTs. All the wonderful components of traditional black and white works, have now become the backdrop for unique abstract overlays (in some cases done in chalk, paint or entirely digital art). In all cases, the final work is reformatted into an NFT.

At least the concept, history and stories of Ratri Saar are unique. The artwork is extremely interesting and reaches a wide audience. Additional touches on how the narrative and hidden tasks were handled create a component of value and interest. With the right identity and performance, Shasthi could be the future of the NFT sector.

