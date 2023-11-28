Scene

Nobody wants US Treasury bonds.

Once acknowledged as a symbol of America’s economic strength and the region’s global coin, they have fallen into disrepair with dire consequences for taxpayers, investors, and financial markets.

Primary economic forces – too much supply and not enough demand – have collided to create the worst situation for US government bonds since the Civil War. The government continues to borrow to finance its budget deficit, while the once reliable buyers of that debt, domestically and abroad, have stepped back.

The result: Investors are seeking the highest returns since 2007. Auctions of new bonds, which were once routine, are now going very poorly. And bond portfolios are being completely affected. The longest-dated Treasury bonds are in a bear market, worse than the dot-com meltdown and almost as bad as 2008.

The government is borrowing more than expected, increasing the supply of Treasuries and reducing their value. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is selling its own holdings, dumping more bonds into a market that doesn’t really want them.

“There is much less demand now than there was six months ago,” Jim Esposito of Goldman Sachs said last week. “You can buy a 6-month T-bill that yields 5%. Why wouldn’t you buy that instead of a long bond yielding 4¾?”

Already 2.5% of America’s economic output is going toward servicing its existing debts, with some analysts estimating this will reach 4% by 2030. Already running huge deficits, the only way for the Treasury to pay the interest — even on ambitious spending programs like the CHIPS Act and student-loan forgiveness — is to keep borrowing.

But from whom?

China and Japan, once reliable buyers of Treasury bonds, are selling them to prop up their weakening currencies. A decade ago they held more than 22% of US government bonds; Today it is 7%.

The Ukraine war has dampened demand among Eastern European buyers, said Steve Ricciuto, Mizuho’s chief U.S. economist. The increase in US oil production means that fewer petrodollars will be reinvested through the treasury market in the Middle East.

American banks are also retreating.

During the pandemic, they parked large numbers of new deposits in government bonds because they had nowhere else to keep them. The demand for loans was light. Now the abundance of deposits is decreasing and businesses are borrowing again.

Moreover, many are sitting on the same paper losses on Treasury bonds that brought down Silicon Valley Bank this spring, and are reluctant to take on more of the burden. Bank of America, which has $132 billion in unrealized losses, has sold half its Treasury bonds this year.

Liz’s perspective

Many investors hold government bonds not as an investment, but as an alternative currency, a kind of Chuck-E-Cheese coin, used in financial markets. They were considered as good as cash.

But over the years, government bonds have been tested and failed.

The market crashed briefly in the fall of 2019, then again six months later in the early days of the pandemic. UK government bonds were behind the near-catastrophic crisis in British pension funds, which forced the Bank of England to intervene.

It was the $91 billion pile of US government bonds that led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The big banks took the regional bank crisis as proof that Treasury bonds were not only not making them any money, but they weren’t even making them safe.

The Treasury market is considered the deepest and most liquid in the world, and its smooth operation has serious consequences for other markets. For example, hedge funds that were caught on the wrong (and heavily leveraged) side of the violent Treasury swing in early March sold everything they could, causing stocks to decline. Safe havens only work when they are safe.

scope for disagreement

Ricciuto said Treasuries are a new source of demand that will keep the market buzzing. Tech companies are sitting on piles of cash, and some experts believe China’s trade surplus is $300 billion higher than official figures.

“They’re clearly not reinvesting in it [German] dam or [U.K.] Gilt market,” he said.

He said the price fluctuations do not reflect a broken market, but rather a debate over whether the Fed will achieve its 2% inflation target or quietly drop closer to 3%.

