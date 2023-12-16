Nobody Thought About Updating 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Rights for the Streaming Age

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas — except with subscription streaming, where you are. still Classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” can’t be found.

“Rudolph”, a 1964 Animagic stop-motion TV special, was produced by Videocraft International—later renamed Rankin/Bass—for broadcast network NBC and sponsor General Electric. (GE owned NBC for decades before and after “Rudolph”, but not during it.) Five years later, Rankin/Bass Productions, now named after Videocraft founders Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, was actually Rankin/Bass Productions. /Bass Productions, created the animated “Frosty”. “The Snowman” is an exclusive to the broadcast network CBS.

In 1972 “Rudolph” joined “Frosty” at CBS, where he remained for more than 50 years. In recent times, “Rudolph” and “Frosty” have also been a part of Disney-owned cable channel Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” marathon. Although they run together, broadcast and cable are contractually considered separate “windows,” multiple sources with knowledge of the deals told IndieWire. The Rankin/Bass specials are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

You Know Where “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” Are Not there. became available? Subscription-streaming video, i.e. Netflix and friends. The longtime CBS broadcast rights are not held by fellow streamer Paramount+, and Freeform’s cable deal does not bring exclusive features to Disney+ or Hulu. NBCUniversal distributes “Rudolph” and “Frosty” — but they’re not even on its streamer, Peacock.

However, it would be technically incorrect to say that “Rudolph” and “Frosty” are not streaming. anywhere, They are available for purchase on PVOD (paid video-on-demand) platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video (though not free with a Prime Video subscription), Apple TV (note: not +), Vudu, and others. If you want a digital copy of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” for Christmas, it will cost you $7.99.

Obviously, digital rights were not conceived during the heyday of Rankin/Bass. Back then, VHS tapes were not even fully developed, let alone DVD and Blu-ray formats. Still, there are plenty of examples of mid-20th-century TV on current SVOD platforms: Paramount+ alone has “I Love Lucy” (’50s), the original “Star Trek” (’60s), and “O.G.” “The Twilight Zone” (’50s and ’60s).

Other classic animated holiday specials from that era have found their way into SVOD. Apple TV+ came to market on the back of its expensive Peanuts rights, which included “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” CBS’s 1965 answer to NBC’s “Rudolph.” These days, Linus is exclusively dishing out commercialism on streamers for the world’s only $3 trillion company.

No, the problem here is not the age of the Rankin/Bass holiday special. The problem with the TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” SongTold.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” debuted on CBS in 1965 and now streams on Apple TV+, Courtesy Everett Collection

The rights to the songs “Rudolph” and “Frosty” (and other Rankin/Bass songs prior to 1974) were lost (and are lost) through corporate acquisitions. The catalogs once belonged to Classic Media, which was purchased by DreamWorks Animation, which was later purchased by NBCUniversal. This is NBCU’s business affairs team trying to hold on to the music rights over time — and they’re getting there.

Securing EST (electronic sell-through) rights to the 1949 Johnny Marx song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, allowing the TV special “Rudolph” to expand to home-entertainment sales, including a hard drive Bar downloads included. – As long as the Marx estate gets a piece. The math isn’t too hard to figure out: sell a copy, make money (or whatever the rate is).

What’s far more complicated is squeezing subscription revenue from millions of users, most of whom will never watch the special or stream the song — but NBCU is working on it (and working on it, and on doing work). At this rate, it would be a Christmas miracle if this all got resolved before the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” fell into the public domain.

