Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargess Mohammadi began a hunger strike on Monday after being refused medical care in prison.

Mohammadi’s decision comes a month after she was awarded the Nobel Prize for her years of activism despite a decades-long campaign by the government targeting her, increasing pressure on Iran’s religious establishment over her imprisonment.

Meanwhile, another jailed activist, lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, reportedly needs medical care which she has not yet received. She was arrested while attending the funeral of a teenage girl who died under controversial circumstances in the Tehran subway for not wearing a hijab.

The Free Narges Mohammadi campaign said she sent a message from Evin prison and “informed her family that she had started a hunger strike several hours ago.” It said Mohammadi and his lawyer have for weeks sought to have him transferred to a specialist hospital for heart and lung care.

It did not specify what conditions Mohammadi was suffering from, although it did describe receiving an echocardiogram of his heart.

“Narges went on hunger strike today… protesting two things: the Islamic Republic’s policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick prisoners, which has resulted in the loss of individuals’ health and lives. A policy of ‘death’ or ‘mandatory hijab’ for Iranian women,” the statement read.

It says the Islamic Republic is “responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges.”

Iranian officials and its state-controlled television networks did not immediately acknowledge Mohammadi’s hunger strike, which is common in cases involving activists there. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although women hold jobs, academic positions, and even government appointments, their lives are tightly controlled. Women are required by law to wear a headscarf or hijab to cover their hair. Iran and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only countries to mandate it. However, since Amini’s death, more women are choosing not to wear it despite a growing campaign by authorities targeting them and the businesses that serve them.

Despite several arrests by Iranian authorities and years behind bars, Mohammadi has maintained his activism. She remains a leading light for the nationwide, women-led protests that erupted after the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody last year, becoming one of the most acute challenges to Iran’s democratic government.

The woman, Mahsa Amini, was detained for allegedly not wearing a headscarf as per the officers’ preference. In October, teenager Armita Geravand suffered a head injury while traveling on the Tehran metro without a hijab. Gervand’s parents appeared in state media footage saying that a blood pressure issue, a fall or perhaps both contributed to their daughter’s injury. Activists abroad have alleged that Gerrand may have been pushed or attacked for not wearing a hijab. He died a few weeks later.

Authorities arrested Sotoudeh, a 60-year-old human rights lawyer, as she attended Gervand’s funeral. PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression around the world, said last week that “50 police and security personnel attacked the peaceful group, beating some and dragging others across the cemetery while arresting others.”

PEN America said Sotoudeh was not wearing a hijab at the time of her arrest and that she suffered head injuries that resulted in prolonged headaches.

“His arrest was already an outrage, but there is no world in which violence against a writer and human rights advocate can be justified,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

