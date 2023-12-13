Nobel economist Paul Krugman says dollarization will not be a 'magical' solution to Argentina's hyperinflation problem.

Paul Krugman said that dollarization is not the solution to Argentina’s hyperinflation.

The top economist pointed to Argentina’s new president, who wants to abandon the peso for the greenback.

But adopting the US dollar alone will not solve the country’s budget deficit, he said.

According to top economist Paul Krugman, Argentina cannot escape its crippling inflation problem by simply swapping its currency for the US dollar.

The Nobel laureate pointed to Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Meili, who has pushed to replace the Argentine peso with the US dollar. That move is aimed at curbing the country’s 143% inflation rate.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s peso has been one of the world’s worst-performing currencies in 2023, with its black market exchange rate falling to a record low this year.

But simply switching from pesos to dollars won’t be enough to solve Argentina’s rising inflation problem, Krugman warned.

The economist wrote an op-ed for the New York Times on Tuesday.

Argentina had previously attempted to partially dollarize its economy. In the early 1990s, the country enacted a law to convert pesos to dollars at a 1-1 ratio. But that system soon collapsed, partly because it didn’t solve the budget deficit problem, Krugman said.

He said the peg to the dollar also increased the value of the peso, making Argentina’s exports less attractive and deepening the country’s recession.

Meanwhile, the use of the dollar also prevented central bankers from using monetary policy to stimulate the economy. This likely worsened the country’s recession, which turned into an economic depression in the early 2000s.

Argentina finally got rid of its dollar peg in 2002. That doesn’t mean the use of the new currency couldn’t help shore up a struggling economy, but Krugman said it needed to be supported with other major changes. He cited the example of Brazil, which replaced its cruzeiro with the real in the 1990s to reduce inflation.

Krugman said, “Inflation can be successfully curbed if the new currency is introduced along with other policy reforms, although in that case it is not clear how much the currency will matter.”

Markets have been tracking Argentina’s dollarization ambitions over the past year, which contrasts with a group of countries that are attempting to de-dollarize their economies.

Some experts say this could ultimately pose a threat to the greenback’s influence on the world economy, potentially weakening the dollar over the next decades.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com