No veto issued for 2024 city budget, but change likely

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist did not issue a veto for the 2024 budget, although changes to the $40.15 million spending plan are expected.

Former City Controller Joe Bellitto takes a deep look at the budget recently passed by the City Council. Bellitto is also part of Councilwoman Kim Eklund’s transition team as she becomes mayor in January.

During a Finance Committee meeting Monday, Eklund, R-At Large, provided a brief update on how the review is going.

“There are going to be some amendments to the budget,” he said. “I learned some things about some personnel issues and some other things. So there definitely will be some, I just don’t know to what degree.”

During its November 27 voting session, the City Council unanimously adopted the 2024 budget after first approving 15 amendments.

Many of those changes limited the pay increases that Sundquist had proposed for department heads in his executive budget. Eklund, who chairs the Finance Committee, said at the voting session that the mayor had requested a “substantial increase” from various city leaders.

After some review, council members decided to reduce the pay increase to 2.5%, including for the city clerk, engineer and controller, to be in line with the unions they represent.

After the budget was passed, Sundquist told reporters that his “one area of ​​concern is the continued reduction in salaries for our department heads.”

He added, “It is becoming more and more difficult to land a job, especially since the city has very low wages for management staff compared to other municipalities across the state.”

However, Sundquist confirmed Monday that he signed the budget as soon as it passed. This involves a slight increase in the tax levy but there is no change in the tax rate.

If the mayor had issued the veto, the council would have taken it up during its December 11 meeting.

In November, Bellitto gave a presentation to the council on the city’s 2022 budget, which is currently undergoing audit.

During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, Eklund said he inquired about the timing of city residents receiving tax bills while amendments to the 2024 budget are pending. He believes the city may be able to extend its deadline to Dec. 18.

