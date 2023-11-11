No time limit has been set by IMF for disbursement of the second tranche – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has reacted to a publication stating that Ghana has missed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deadline for the disbursement of the second tranche due to delays in external debt restructuring.

In a press statement issued on Friday evening (November 10, 2023), in response to the publication, the MoF said that it was a false report.

It said there was no deadline of November 1, 2023, for disbursement of the second tranche of IMF funds.

The Ministry said the external debt restructuring negotiations are progressing smoothly and the Government of Ghana is making good progress in line with its strategic plan to engage the Official Creditors Committee (OCC) of the Paris Club; Securing an MoU on debt restructuring; and go before the IMF Executive Board for first review approval.

Re: Mispublication by MyJoyOnline – “Ghana misses IMF’s November 1 second tranche deadline due to delay in external debt restructuring talks”

Accra, November 10, 2023…

The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to the above misleading publication on Myjoyonline regarding Ghana missing the alleged deadline of November 1, 2023 for the disbursement of the second tranche of the International Monetary (IMF) Fund .

2. The Ministry wishes to clarify the record as follows:

One. There is no deadline of November 1, 2023 for disbursement of the second tranche of IMF funds.

No deadline has been set by the IMF for the disbursement of the second tranche, which is scheduled to occur after the IMF Executive Board approves the first review.

Myjoyonline’s publication refers to Table 9 on page 72 of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) published by the IMF on May 17, 2023.

The date of 1 November indicated in this table is an indicative timeline for completing the first review based on adherence to the performance criteria by the end of June 2023. This first review was successfully completed on October 6, 2023, culminating in a Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

Same day.

While the SLA is an important step towards unlocking the second tranche of $600 million under the milestone programme, the deadline set by the Executive Board for consideration and approval of the first review is not November 1, 2023, as per Myjoyonline. Has been published.

The exact deadline for the Board’s date is determined by the IMF Executive Board.

B. External debt restructuring talks are progressing smoothly. The Government of Ghana is making good progress in line with its strategic plan to engage the Official Creditors Committee (OCC) of the Paris Club; Securing an MoU on debt restructuring; and go before the IMF Executive Board for first review approval.

C. MyJoyOnline’s misinformation about the November 1 deadline for disbursement of IMF funds contradicts its publication of November 2, 2023. It is common knowledge that the IMF Executive Board must meet to approve Ghana’s first review before the disbursement of the next tranche of IMF funds. ,

On November 2, 2023, Myjoyonline published an article titled, “IMF Executive Board to meet in third week of November, Ofori-Atta hints” which clearly refutes the false publication of the November 1 deadline .

3. The Ministry of Finance therefore encourages the general public and particularly media houses to seek facts and truth regarding any information that comes to their attention, by contacting the Ministry for clarification whenever in doubt . They can also visit our website www.mofep.gov.gh or email [email protected]

Source: graphic.com.gh

