Image Source: Getty Images

Buying UK dividend shares regularly can ultimately generate investors a generous passive income every year. This is especially true in 2023 as the recent stock market correction has dragged many top income stocks into the gutter. In other words, they offer good value for money right now.

Therefore, making dividend-paying deals could be one of the best moves you can make right now. And even an investor starting from scratch with no savings can earn a sizeable second monthly salary in the long run.

Investing for passive income in 2023

The concept of creating an income portfolio is fairly straightforward. Buy shares of companies that regularly reward shareholders and look for the biggest payouts. Over the past decade, this strategy worked very well. Low interest rates resulted in low returns from savings accounts and bonds, so a yield of 4% was looking pretty good.

However, today, things have changed. Banks are offering far higher returns to depositors, and UK gilts are looking like worthwhile fixed income options. Combining this with a 4.6% inflation rate and a 4% dividend yield just doesn’t cut it anymore, especially given the additional level of risk that shareholders are taking versus bondholders.

This means investors will have to be more astute in their stock picking moves. But dividend stocks may still be one of the best options for building both wealth and passive income. Why? Because the dividend may increase. And given enough time, a modest payment today can grow into a huge payout. This is how billionaire investor Warren Buffett earns a return of more than 50% on his original investment Coca-Cola,

score five points

Finding the next Coca-Cola is obviously easier said than done. There are a lot of promising enterprises throughout the region London Stock Exchange It may seem like they have all it takes. But it was a similar story when Buffett first invested in Coke, and most of these ventures had failed to raise payouts consistently every year.

Don’t forget that shareholder rewards are funded through cash flow generation. Even the world’s largest companies can face disruption, whether from internal mistakes or external threats. However, even if the portfolio yield can only match FTSE 100An average of 4% when combined with an additional 4% in capital gains is still enough to reach a five-figure second income in the long run.

Investing £500 per month for 30 years at an 8% total annual return creates a £745,180 portfolio. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s a passive income of around £29,810, just under £30,000.

Of course, this calculation is making some pretty big assumptions. Three decades is enough time for another crash or correction to come and accelerate actions. As such, there is no guarantee of receiving these benefits.

But the opposite is also true. An investor who thoroughly investigates, analyzes and weighs the risks with the rewards can achieve higher returns. And even if it’s just an extra 1%, it could mean an extra £170,190 of value would be added to their portfolio, bringing the dividend income to £36,615 per year.

Post No Savings? The post I’ll Invest £500 a Month in Dividend Shares to Aim for £30,000 a Year appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Zven Boyerezian has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com