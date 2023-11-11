No savings at 45? I would start putting £500 a month into UK shares to build wealth

Image Source: Getty Images

It’s never too late to start using UK stocks to try to get rich. The stock market still remains one of the best ways to build wealth. And even investing small amounts every month can turn into a big portfolio in the long run.

Since its inception, FTSE 100 And FTSE 250 Has given average annual returns of 8% and 11% respectively. A 45-year-old starting out investing £500 per month at these rates could end up with a hefty retirement fund. In fact, just starting out, they can By the time they reach the current state pension age of 66, they could receive anywhere between £325,180 and £489,220.

Having an extra half a million in the bank certainly makes a more comfortable retirement lifestyle. And with uncertainty about how much the state will provide two decades from now, it is essential for individuals to secure their financial future.

Investment despite disappointing environment

For many people, investing in the stock market today may seem like a crazy idea. After all, the ongoing recovery has sent many British stocks in the wrong direction. Increased inflation and rising interest rates have created an unfavorable operating environment for most businesses. This is especially true for firms that have a lot of debt.

However, not all companies are necessarily in trouble. Although growth may be difficult to achieve in the current environment, economic conditions may begin to improve. And the latest set of earnings, particularly in the e-commerce and technology sectors, are showing early signs that the worst may be over.

If this is the case, buying well-capitalized, high-quality stocks while they are still trading at discounted valuations can yield substantial wealth in the years to come. For prudent investors, this could lead to strong market returns that could take a pension pot to more than £500,000.

Managing risk and expectations

As tempting as the prospect of relying on a six-figure portfolio during retirement is, there are some notable caveats to consider. First and foremost, nothing is guaranteed.

Investors have been reminded recently that stocks don’t always go up. Corrections and crashes are a natural and largely inevitable part of the investing journey. And depending on the timing of these events, the value of a portfolio may be significantly less than expected.

Twenty years is plenty of time for another economic downturn to materialize, causing the portfolio to decline once again. While this creates another round of attractive buying opportunities, retirement may be delayed.

Fortunately, investors are not powerless in these situations. Keeping a good chunk of cash in a high-interest savings account can help keep up with bills and perhaps even serve as capital to buy more cheap stocks in the future. Furthermore, by ensuring that a portfolio is well diversified across several top stocks across different industries and geographies, the impact of a sudden downturn can be partially mitigated.

