Of all the different ways to build wealth over the long term, investing in cheap stocks is my favorite. Some people rent out, which can be profitable. Not for me though. I believe buying low priced UK shares is a great way to generate long term capital growth and income.

When starting out, many people in their 20s or 30s consider buying stocks a risky way to make or lose a fortune. Done right, there’s nothing like it.

The FTSE 100 is filled with blue-chip companies that have a long track record of serving customers and making profits. There are many household names, such as aviva, barclays, BP, Taylor Wimpey And VODAFONE, They are not here today, they will be gone tomorrow.

They won’t make me rich overnight. I am investing in many such stocks to slowly but steadily grow my retirement savings. The best FTSE 100 dividend stocks yield anything between 4% to 10% per year. I invest every penny I have today to build my stock holdings. Later, when I stop working, I will take the dividends as income and leave my capital largely untouched.

Many of these companies are really very cheap right now. The market has been going through turmoil for three years due to Covid, energy shock, cost of living crisis. The values ​​look crushed to me.

At some point, economic conditions will ease and investor sentiment will pick up. Before that happens, I’m building my portfolio of stocks today. It’s always best to invest before a recovery, not after, when everything is more expensive.

Today, Fund Platform Hargreaves Lansdowne Looks nice and cheap, trading at just 10.2x earnings (the figure of 15 is seen as fair value). Its yield is 5.93%. It’s right below the miner on my shopping list rio tinto, which trades even cheaper at 8.4x earnings. Its annual yield is 7.14%.

I just increased my stake in Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, It seemed an irresistible trade at 6.7x earnings and 8.45% yield. Yes, the housing market is in trouble, but surely not that much of a crisis? we will see.

Blue-chip stocks can still be volatile. Capital is in danger. Hargreaves Lansdown’s share price is down 17.92% in one year and a whopping 62.72% over the last five years. I didn’t buy it five years ago because I thought it looked expensive trading at about 28 times earnings. Today’s lower valuations provide somewhat of a safety net.

Of course, dividends are not guaranteed. Rio Tinto halved its shareholder payout at the beginning of the year. Yet it is still on track to provide a healthy rate of income. Rio’s share price may not recover until the global economy recovers. I am ready to give it time.

I have become an accidental buy-to-let investor. This was not my plan. The effort involved is huge, and I haven’t even found my first tenant yet. I think buying cheap shares reduces the hassle. If I didn’t have any long-term savings at age 30, I would start there.

Harvey Jones holds positions in Taylor Wimpey plc. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and Vodafone Group Public. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

